‘Unapologetically ambitious’

Two UW Med researchers, Claudia Moreno, assistant professor of physiology and biophysics, and Patrick Mitchell, assistant professor of microbiology, were recently named into the group of Freeman Hrabowski Scholars selected by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), the country’s largest private biomedical research institution.

The Freeman Hrabowski Scholars program was launched by HHMI in 2022 with the intention of supporting scientists in research fields related to biomedical science who show outstanding promise to become “leaders in their research fields and to create diverse and inclusive lab environments.” Scholars are appointed to a five-year term and receive up to $8.6 million over 10 years to support a variety of causes, such as research funding and equipment.

The program was named in honor of Freeman Hrabowski III, researcher and president emeritus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who contributed large efforts to increasing representation of underrepresented scientists and researchers in the United States.

The selected 2023 cohort represents 31 researchers across 22 institutions. Moreno’s main area of research is to study the mechanisms that regulate cardiac pacemaker activity, a specialized region of the heart that monitors its response rate. Mechanisms that influence this response range from instantaneous to long-term changes, like suddenly getting scared or hormonal changes due to aging.

Moreno, a first-generation student, received degrees from institutions in Colombia and Mexico before moving to the United States for her post-graduate studies. She expressed gratitude for how her parents, who did not have the opportunity to go to school, worked hard to ensure she received education, which they felt was the only thing that could get them out of poverty.

“When you educate a single generation and you give people opportunities, you can really change lives,” Moreno said. “You not only change the life of the person, but the entire family and the generations to come. Especially in Latin American countries, it is so clear in developing countries that poverty is something that is really hard to get out [of and] is inherited.”

While Moreno initially wasn’t intending on applying for the scholarship, being selected provided her not only professional validation for her work, but also great personal significance.

“It feels like a dream,” Moreno said. “[For] many of the scholars, we feel that this is an opportunity that we have to advance science, but also to create labs that are well funded, in which we can train people that come from diverse groups and people that are passionate about science and [re]create those opportunities that other people created for us.”

Mitchell’s research studies host-pathogen interactions and how immune recognition and cell distinction of pathogens and non-pathogens influence phenomena like response to infectious disease. He shared how his lab strives to focus on DEI efforts — a practice the Scholars program supports.

According to Mitchell, the influx of financial support from HHMI will allow his team to “dream big” and not worry about restrictions in conducting large-scale, costly experiments. He added that it also allows him to be a better mentor since it removes time spent having to write grants.

This past weekend, Moreno and Mitchell flew to Washington, D.C., to receive their formal recognition, allowing them to meet other scholars and Hrabowski himself.

“It's such an incredible honor,” Mitchell said. “[Hrabowski is] an amazing person … It was just such a breath of fresh air to be able to be in a room full of incredible scientists [who] share this idea that we're excited to build science as we envision it, as opposed to what it has been.”

Looking ahead, Moreno hopes to grow an understanding of the pacemaker function to assess heart rate adaptability, and get younger people involved in her lab. Mitchell hopes to take this relatively new concept of cells detecting pathogens to improve human health.

HHMI expects to support up to 150 Freeman Hrabwoski Scholars over the next 20 years, committing up to $1.5 billion — ultimately to amplify researchers to be, as Mitchell puts it, “unapologetically ambitious.”

Reach reporter Anjali Singh at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anjali_singh35

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality journalism by donating here.