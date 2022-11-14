Unionized librarians and press staff on working conditions, community services, and the labor movement

Hours into the Oct. 13 UW librarians and UW Press staff union (UWLU) strike for fair pay, racial justice, and workplace protections, UW called to ask for a mutually agreed upon third-party mediator to help negotiations.

“We've been in contract negotiations for over a year,” Conor Casey, head of the Labor Archives of Washington at UW, said. “That's not normal … a lot of the reason for the timeline is because they haven't come to the bargaining sessions prepared or engaged with [our] proposals.”

Casey said that while hiring a mediator does show some sign of haste on UW's part, their tone regarding the union's proposals seems unchanged.

“We are embarrassingly out of touch in terms of our starting pay for librarians, even for regional peers,” Casey said. “Community college librarians get paid 20,000 more per year to start. Their contract is nine months, and they work a thirty hour week, whereas we work forty hours a week [for twelve months].”

Beth Fuget has worked at UW Press, the largest Pacific Northwest-based scholarly publisher of books, for almost twenty years. She explained that UW has not given any raises to union staff in the past three years, first due to the pandemic and then to not disturb the “status quo” of negotiations, even though they could have given standard raises by simply communicating with the union.

UWLU has asked for a 16.5% raise which matches the rise in cost of living, but Fuget said that UW's most recent proposal offered a mere 2% raise.

"They finally come back with a compensation proposal that is basically offering us less than they've given other professional staff on campus — that's just insulting," Fuget said.

According to Fuget, several UW Press staff have left UW in the last two years, due in large part to the low salaries and workload issues. Overall, UWLU has lost 20% of its bargaining unit in the past year.

Fuget said that most comparable university presses get over twice the funding that UW Press gets.

”[Not only are we] understaffed compared to most of our peers, our workload is unusually heavy,” Fuget said. “We publish a lot of award winning books, but it’s largely because of the unpaid overtime of [our] staff, and that's not fair, and it's not sustainable.”

Casey said the libraries provide important services including a space to study, curated research guides, high school outreach programs, and archived records of historically marginalized communities, such as audio materials preserving Indigenous languages.

"We have a reciprocal obligation," Casey said. "Having taken resources from those groups both in terms of cultural patrimony, but also financial resources, not to mention the resources of taxpayers in Washington, to provide excellent service back to that whole broad base group."

UWLU's struggles are occurring in the context of a larger national and campus labor organizing movement, with research scientists unionizing in June, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) unionizing in 2019, Academic Student Employees striking in 2018, postdoctoral students unionizing in 2017, and an attempted faculty organizing effort in 2016.

Casey said that the IHME union is notable for being the first to organize professional staff on campus, a category that makes up over 10,000 historically non-unionized workers on campus.

“I think one of the things [UW is] trying to do by being so unresponsive and trying to segment and divide us is … quell the larger picture of professional and academic employees organizing on campus,” Casey said.

Elliott Stevens, a research commons and English studies librarian, said he was shocked to learn that UW had rejected proposals codifying basic librarian rights, such as academic freedom.

“The longer I've been in the union, the more I've just felt that … the true vision for the UW Libraries is in the union,” Stevens said.

Reach reporter Vyom Raval at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SemiVyom

