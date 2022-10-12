 Skip to main content
Unionized UW librarians to strike Oct. 13

Students walk past Suzzallo Library in Red Square on Jan. 31, 2022.

After over a year of trying to negotiate a contract with UW administrators, UW librarians are poised to strike tomorrow, Oct. 13. The stalled negotiations come 16 months after roughly 125 librarians and other employees of the UW Libraries and Press voted to join Service Employees International Union 925 in June 2021.

The day is slated to see demonstrations outside many of UW Seattle’s libraries. The main rally is set to occur at noon outside the steps of flagship Suzzallo Library, followed by a march to Gerberding Hall, where the strike petition will be officially delivered to UW President Ana Mari Cauce.

“I voted to strike because I want to work at the UW that was pitched to me at my job interview,”  Allee Monheim, a public service librarian, said. “Not the UW that doesn't respect us enough to even come to the bargaining table with real proposals.”

