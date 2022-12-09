University of California strike in fourth week as grading deadline approaches

What do UW libraries, railroad conglomerates, Starbucks, and the University of California (UC) system all have in common?

Their workers’ strikes have all made headlines in recent news. There’s a new labor movement sweeping across the country, galvanizing librarians, baristas, railroad workers, and graduate students to fight for higher wages and better working conditions amid rampant economic insecurity and the highest inflation rate since 1990.

In what has become the largest strike in the history of American higher education, 48,000 academic workers across all 10 UC campuses are protesting against the university system’s unfair labor practices. Postdocs, student researchers (SRs), and graduate student teaching assistants stopped work Nov. 14, increasing pressure on the UC system as instruction and research ground to a halt.

Janna Haider, a history Ph.D. student at UC Santa Barbara, is the recording secretary for the university’s chapter of UAW 2865, the union representing 19,000 academic student employees. She helps negotiate contracts during bargaining cycles and organize union votes.

“Per our voting total, we are currently the largest strike in the history of higher education,” Haider said. “We’re certainly not looking to beat Columbia’s record of the longest strike in the history of U.S. higher education … It is entirely up to the University of California how long this strike lasts. I would go back to work tomorrow if the university would meet the very straightforward demands of ‘stop messing around.’”

One of the common denominators among many sectors of this new labor movement, and a key demand of the UC UAW strike, is a cost of living adjustment (COLA).

“They’re aiming for $54,000 per year, and I think the statistic is that one in two UC students is rent burdened,” Aware Deshmukh, an assistant lab technician at the Santa Cruz Institute for Particle Physics, said. “That’s untenable, because the administration has enough to raise that percentage … I make more than $54,000 per year, and I still pay more than half of my income to rent, so I don’t know how the grad students can afford to live.”

Haider was also a member of UAW 4121, the union of academic workers at the University of Washington, when she was getting her master's degree at the UW East Asia Center. She emphasized that the strike is not just about workers within the UC system.

Postdoctoral students in UAW 4121 are currently in negotiations with UW administration. The union’s first proposal was a salary significantly above Seattle’s cost of living. UW officials, on the other hand, proposed a minimum postdoc salary increase from $53,760 to at least $65,508 for UW’s 900 postdocs.

Luci Baker, a UAW 4121 bargaining committee member, said it was “unprecedented for them to make such a big jump on the first counterproposal and believes it’s because the postdocs continuously committed to getting a good contract,” as previously reported by The Daily.

UAW 4121 has repeatedly expressed solidarity with strikers in California on their Twitter account.

“We’ve had a lot of interactions with grad student unions on other campuses, asking how we can support them,” Haider said. “We want grad school to be an accessible, financially possible thing for anyone and everyone, not just people who choose to attend the University of California.”

Now in its fourth week, the strike has impacted both UC undergraduate students and faculty members, and as the Dec. 14 grading deadline looms, professors, teaching assistants, and other grading assistants face mounting pressure to cross the picket line. But in a pledge of solidarity Nov. 29, almost 400 faculty across all 10 campuses committed to withholding grades and instructional labor until the strike ends.

For instance, Evelyn Sabety, a third-year at UC Santa Cruz, has had a lot of her classes canceled.

“Most professors are in solidarity of the strike and canceled their classes because that was what the picketers were requesting of tenured professors,” Sabety said.

As a strike captain at UC San Francisco, Rhea Misra organizes workers at the ground level and coordinates outreach between the university’s two major campuses.

Misra, a third-year Ph.D. candidate studying biomedicine, works in a brain aging lab at UC San Francisco, but, along with her colleagues, is withholding research labor until the UC offers acceptable counterproposals.

“A strike ends when they give in to our demands,” Misra said.

Because the strike is union-backed, the UC administration legally cannot retaliate against the strikers by firing them. However, they can withhold wages.

The UC administration is engaging in a “divide and conquer strategy” by offering different contracts to different striking groups, according to Nelson Lichtenstein, a professor of history at UC Santa Barbara. While the administration has not responded to graduate students’ latest wage proposal for 21 days, they reached a tentative agreement with UAW 5810 — the union representing 12,000 postdocs and academic researchers — on Nov. 28, though workers are still striking until a contract is ratified. UAW 5810 union members have until Friday to vote on the new contract, according to ABC News.

Though UW academic workers aren’t threatening to strike any time soon, the growing labor movement is made of young people who are organized, adaptable, and eager to support one another in these historic fights for workers’ rights.

“My colleagues at UAW 4121 at the University of Washington: When it's your turn, we're here for you,” Haider said.

Reach reporters Sarah Kahle and Sophia Van Beek at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarkahle and @sophiaa_vanbeek

