UTC tables vote on security additions to Central Plaza Garage again

On Oct. 26, the University Transportation Committee (UTC) met to vote on whether the university should allocate $300,000 to add additional security measures to the Central Plaza Garage.

The meeting opened with public comments, where members of the UW community voiced opposition to the proposed security additions.

“I personally think spending $300,000 on anti-homeless architecture will do nothing to improve student safety,” Adam Amster, a second-year political science student, said. “If you want students to feel more safe, housing should be affordable and UWPD, who almost harmed our protest on Wednesday, needs to be abolished.”

UWPD Chief Craig Wilson spoke about safety concerns within the garage. He brought up the use of drugs and urination in the stairwells as reasons to close off the garage at night. The lack of cell phone service was also a concern. Without service, people cannot contact emergency services unless they are near an emergency call box.

He recommended the addition of security cameras, gates to close the garage at night, and additional call boxes in the stairwells.

Following Wilson’s comments, student representatives on the UTC brought up concerns regarding protests against the security additions, held at the UW Transportation Services office.

Kip Diaz, a ASUW senator, claimed that students were accosted by a UWPD officer prior to the protest.

“‘UW and the UWPD made me feel very uncomfortable and powerless, bringing back negative memories,’” Diaz said, quoting an unnamed student, who also described being asked for personal information by the officer.

“I was not aware of any officers being sent to that location,” Wilson said.

Matthew Mitnick, another student representative, spoke of what he described as a spy lurking around the protest wearing all black, who he allegedly saw through the office window of Anne Eskridge, assistant director of UW transportation services.

“I know exactly what I saw,” Mitnick said. “It was quite odd and disturbing.”

Eskridge denied the accusation of sending someone to spy on the protestors and moved forward with the meeting.

As public comment came to an end, the formal discussion of the motion to reject the use of $300,000 for security additions began. Initially, the conversation was restricted to members of the UTC committee, but Diaz made an amendment to invite the public to the discussion.

Members of the public continued to voice their opposition to new additions of anti-homeless architecture around campus. UTC members made it clear that they want detailed plans for the funds from those in opposition of the additions. For this reason, many committee members said they would abstain from voting.

As the meeting drew to a close, it became apparent that there would be no vote.

After hearing final comments, the UTC motioned to table the vote for the next meeting, which will take place on Nov. 28 at 11:30 a.m. over Zoom.

Reach contributing writer Evan Waara at news@dailyuw.com.

