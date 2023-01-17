UW 2023 legislative agenda unveiled at Board of Regents meeting

On Jan. 11, the UW Board of Regents gathered for their first meeting of the new year primarily to discuss the UW 2023 State Legislative Agenda. Presented by the Government Affairs Advisor Committee, the broad agenda covers issues ranging from campus life to UW Medicine’s funding.

At the beginning of the board meeting, a stream of protestors, who had gathered in Red Square to voice their discontent with the university’s recent move to privatize several student housing complexes, marched through Gerberding Hall where the meeting was being held.

The Government Affairs Advisor Committee was then established, according to its charter, to advise the board “on matters relating to the University's relationship to federal, state, and local governments and agencies.”

Randy Hodgins, vice president of external affairs, continued the meeting by painting the board a picture of what the political landscape in Olympia was like going into the 2023 legislative session. In addition, Hodgins highlighted the challenges UW faces as the state begins to emerge from COVID-era policies.

Hodgins explained that the construction of the budget will be complicated due to the fact that, although state revenues are up, costs have risen as well. Hodgins expected lawmakers to be more cautious about discretionary funding this year, including funding toward UW projects.

The primary goal of the committee for this legislative session is securing a compensation increase for the university’s non-represented faculty and staff in response to inflation and the rising costs of living in the Puget Sound area. To accomplish this, the committee is lobbying the state government for $26.2 million for the 2024 fiscal year and $46.6 million in 2025.

As for improvements in campus life, along with funds for construction projects and land acquisition, the committee is seeking to expand behavioral health, disability, and academic support resources for UW students. Additionally, they expressed that their goal is to provide resources for growing the university’s STEM workforce pipeline and increasing its diversity.

Looking into the future direction of tech, the legislative agenda also focuses on securing funding to invest in quantum computing.

In the wake of the catastrophic challenges UW Medicine and the country as a whole faced during the pandemic, Madeline Grant, director of UW Medicine’s Government Relations, covered the committee's plans to ensure “UW Medicine can continue to care for our state’s most vulnerable residents.”

The committee is asking the legislature for one time funding of $100 million to “alleviate labor costs and sustain clinical operations,” as well as biennial funding of $40 million for “safety-net and health-care workforce training activities.” In addition, they are also asking for reimbursement for the Behavioral Health Teaching Facility, physical services, and faculty fees.

While this funding would help alleviate the most pressing issues for UW Medicine, Grant warned that regardless of the improvements the university is implementing, the “[US] health care system is broken” and needs to be fixed on the federal level.

A full list of the committee’s legislative agenda can be found here.

Reach writer Zinnia Hansen at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @HansenZinnia

