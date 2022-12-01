UW Board of Regents appoints first faculty member in its history

After over a decade of deliberation and debate, Dr. Alexes Harris, a professor within the department of sociology, became the first UW faculty member to be appointed to the Board of Regents (BOR). Gov. Jay Inslee appointed her last summer in a move that expanded the BOR from 10 to 11 members.

“Professor Harris was one of three nominees submitted by the Faculty Senate this past June,” Mike Faulk, Inslee’s deputy communications director, said. “[She] has been part of the UW campus for decades, is active in her community, and demonstrated how her experience and background would make her an effective, forward-thinking, solutions-oriented board member.”

Harris came to UW as a first-generation student and graduated in 1997. From there, she earned her doctorate in sociology at UCLA and returned to UW in 2000. She currently teaches in the department of sociology and is a strong advocate for “issues like inequality, poverty, and race in the United States justice system,” according to her personal website.

Harris plans to approach the new position with a collective mindset, and noted that she desires to support a wide range of people while continuing to advocate for her peers and students.

“I don’t have an agenda or my own individual goals as a regent,” Harris said. “I’ve learned that the Board of Regents is one board and we speak collectively … I have values and priorities about the University of Washington, which I think [are] diversity and excellence and supporting our faculty, staff, and students from a diverse range of backgrounds.”

The BOR is tasked with the responsibility to “govern and steward the University … for the benefit of present and future citizens of the State of Washington,” according to the board’s home page. Their decisions, on matters ranging from establishing the role and mission of the university to evaluating the university president, among others, determine the long-term success of UW.

The debate of appointing a UW faculty member lasted for over 15 years between UW, WSU, and the Washington State Legislature. Harris believes that the monumental decision will add a unique, insider voice to the board.

“I wouldn’t say [the decision] is overdue … but I would say that it’s an added bonus to have a voting member who is on campus everyday and who has been a professor and engages with students,” Harris said.

Harris will serve on the board for three years, with the opportunity to run again thereafter. However, because of the effort and time required for this role, Harris anticipates handing off the reins to a different faculty member at the end of her term.

“I think that a three-year term is sufficient for one person and that it’s a great opportunity for multiple people in our faculty to experience this and engage,” Harris said. “I am very sensitive that decisions that are made about the parameters of what I do in this position set [a] precedent for moving forward.”

