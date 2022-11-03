UW campus to remain within U-District city council district in latest map

After a midnight proposal to split UW and the U-District into two separate city council districts popped up last week, the Seattle Redistricting Commission has responded with a new, amended map that would keep campus and its surrounding neighborhood intact within District Four.

In a joint letter from the U District Partnership, UW officials, and other community leaders, concerns were raised about splitting the neighborhood. Particular concern was cited over the community that has already faced past divisions.

“The University District is one of Seattle’s most racially and economically diverse areas that is home to one of the City’s fastest growing population of renters,” the letter read.

There was also issue by some over the fact that, were UW linked to Capitol Hill, it would violate the guideline of districts following waterways, as the district would have crossed the Montlake Cut.

The final map will be voted on in a Nov. 8 meeting. The redistricting comes as a result of the 2020 census, and seeks to reflect shifting population centers in Seattle, as some neighborhoods have seen growth and others have declined in the last decade.

“While we are a neighborhood with various levels of economic, social and racial diversity, we are still one interconnected community,” the letter read. “We ask you to keep our U District community whole, particularly as we become a showcase of viable, livable, urban density for the future growth of Seattle.”

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

