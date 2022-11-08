UW class of 2026 breaks all-time record in size and diversity

High application numbers, low acceptance rates, and the COVID-19 pandemic — what do all three have in common? They all describe the chaos of the 2021-22 college application season.

Last year at UW Seattle, the Office of Admissions reported receiving 57,140 applications for an expected class of 7,000. This was up about 7% from last year’s applicant numbers and about 20% from the 2020-21 academic year, according to UW’s Common Data Set, a record of miscellaneous statistics that are reported each academic year. The data set includes everything from admission and enrollment numbers, to annual expenses and financial aid.

The increased number of applications makes it more challenging to predict the university’s yield rate, or the percentage of students who accept the offer to attend UW.

“[We] assumed that yield would increase … but we didn’t know by how much it would increase, and it increased more than we expected and we ended up with a larger class than we expected,” Paul Seegert, director of admissions at UW, said.

According to Seegert, the admissions committee used a more “aggressive” approach by putting more reliability on those who received initial offers and less reliability on the waitlist, thereby lessening the burden that the waitlist puts on students.

“All of those students that get admitted later off the waitlist are not able to make connections with the university, apply for housing, and aren’t making those practical, psychological, and emotional connections,” Seegert said. ”It’s harder on the students.”

Despite the attempt to provide students with an easier transition, this approach was met with pre-pandemic yield rates and led to the largest class at the University of Washington to date: 7,410 first-year students.

Ed Taylor, vice provost and dean of undergraduate academic affairs, wasn’t surprised.

“A strength and a value of the University of Washington is that we’re a public university and that we draw from around the state, around the region, around the nation, and around the world, so the diversity of our student body means that we’re living up to our mission,” Taylor said.

The UW class of 2026 is one of the most diverse to date. Roughly 15% of new first-years (1,143 students) are of an underrepresented minority (URM) and 23% (1,704 students) are first-generation college students. In the transfer class, 22.4% were of an URM, making it the highest percentage of underrepresented students that the transfer class has ever had.

UW’s Common Data Set emphasized this increasing trend in URM students, as about 13% of last year’s incoming freshmen and 12% from the 2020-21 academic year were an URM.

In addition, this year’s class brought a wide range of geographical representation, as non-Washington resident domestic students came from over 6,700 high schools, in over 5,500 cities, from all 50 states, four United States territories, and the District of Columbia. In the transfer class, nearly 80% (1,135 students) hailed from Washington community colleges.

One challenge that was somewhat unique was making sure that all students felt comfortable, supported, and included. Since many students were online or hybrid for a majority of their high school careers, this year marks their first time back fully in person.

“One of our goals was to begin to develop habits again in being together, and also recognizing that, for some students, it’s easier to come back and be in the presence of a fully engaged campus, and not so much for others,” Taylor said.

However, an aspect that positively impacted the transition to UW is a newly-found ease of getting admitted into one’s major. With the increase in applications, Seegert noted that the admissions team considered an applicant’s major with more attention than in previous years, which ultimately created a more balanced class.

Overall, the competition and diversity among UW applicants will only continue to grow, yet Seegert and his team noted that the holistic admissions process remained unchanged throughout the pandemic and will continue to strive to create a diverse, talented group of students year after year.

Reach contributing writer Corey Olson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @coreyholson

