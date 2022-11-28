UW commences search for next provost

In a UW-wide email sent Nov. 21, UW President Ana Mari Cauce outlined the next concrete steps in the national search for the next provost. Mark Richards, the current provost, will step down from the position this June at the end of this academic year, leaving the seat vacant for the first time in half a decade.

“For more than four years, Mark Richards has served as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs with distinction,” Cauce said. “As I shared at the time of his announcement that he would step down at the end of his term, our entire University owes Mark a debt of gratitude for his excellent work and impact as provost.”

The goal of the process is to find Richards’ successor before the start of the next academic school year in order to ensure a smooth transition into UW’s second highest leadership position. In addition to serving as the UW provost, Richards’ position also includes the role of executive vice president for academic affairs.

“[N]ow is the time to initiate a national search for his successor,” Cauce said. “Our goal is to welcome our new provost next summer, prior to the start of the 2023-24 academic year.”

The search committee was announced by Cauce in a separate letter available on the main webpage for the provost search. The committee is co-chaired by Mary Lidstrom, professor emeritus of chemical engineering and microbiology, and Ed Taylor, vice provost and dean of Undergraduate Academic Affairs.

One undergraduate from UW Bothell sits on the committee, while A.J. Balatico, graduate student and Graduate and Professional Student Senate president, serves as the only student representation for UW’s flagship questions.

“The provost’s role touches every part of the University, and we all have a stake in finding the best candidate for the job,” Cauce said.

Feedback and suggestions can be communicated directly to the committee via their main email at provostsearch@uw.edu.

