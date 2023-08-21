 Skip to main content
UW continues academic success in latest college rankings

2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities ranks UW as 18th in the world

Sunlight hits Suzzallo Library on April 18, 2020.

 Conor Courtney

Released Aug. 15, the 2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities put UW as No. 18 in the world and No. 3 in U.S. public universities.

The ranking is published by a group called Shanghai Ranking Consultancy which has no affiliation to any single academic institution. The group ranks more than 2,500 universities, and publishes the top 1,000. Rankings are determined by third-party data and “objective indicators” including quality of education and facilities, research output, and overall performance of students.

For public institutions within the country, only the University of California, Berkeley and University of California, Los Angeles ranked higher, at No. 5 and No. 13, respectively.

Over the course of the past year, UW has performed well on other ranking lists. On the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Global Universities Rankings list, UW ranked No. 6, coming in behind Harvard, MIT, Stanford, Berkeley, and Oxford.

Reach News Editor Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.

