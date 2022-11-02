UW COVID-19 vaccination requirement to stay in place

On Oct. 31, UW announced that the COVID-19 vaccination requirement will stay in effect for students and university personnel. As of Nov. 1, on-site suppliers, vendors, contractors, and volunteers are “strongly encouraged” to have the vaccine but are no longer required to have them.

The announcement, which was sent out via email to all UW students, staff, faculty, and academic personnel Monday, was written by chair of the UW Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases (ACCD) Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb to provide an update on the situation. This comes in response to Washington’s COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation being rescinded by Governor Jay Inslee effective 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.

“We regularly evaluate the UW’s vaccination requirement and will update the University community in the future if the personnel and/or student requirement is changed in light of changing public health conditions,” Gottlieb said in the email.

ACCD reminded students, staff, and faculty about other ways to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 as fears of another winter surge remain. These include staying home from class if sick; getting boosted with the updated, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines; getting your annual flu shot; wearing high-quality masks when indoors, something that is currently only recommended in UW buildings; and testing if there is concern over COVID-19 exposure.

“Thank you for the care and compassion you continue to show yourselves and our community, and best wishes for a successful remainder of the quarter,” Gottlieb said.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.