UW COVID measures to ease up

May 11 marks the end of the national public health emergency declared in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While vaccines, treatments, and testing for the virus will still be accessible, agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have a more limited ability to collect data.

In an email sent to the entire UW community, Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, chair of the University Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, outlined changes to school-wide pandemic measures set to come into effect starting June 12.

“I want to thank you and each and every member of our community for the care and compassion you have shown toward yourselves and each other these past few years,” Gottlieb said in the email. “It has been a time of loss but it has also been a time that brought out the best of our University community. And even as we adjust our policies, I hope that community-minded spirit and willingness to work together to overcome challenges remains.”

Perhaps the biggest change to UW policy is the planned ending of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students, staff, and faculty. While more details will be provided, students admitted to UW starting this summer are no longer required to verify their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Additionally, the Husky Coronavirus Testing research study is set to phase out operations at the end of the current academic year this June. Despite this, free antigen tests will still be made available across campus.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the faculty, staff and students who created and staffed this program, and those of you who participated in it,” Gottlieb said. “You helped advance the health of our community and our scientific understanding of the coronavirus.”

While masks will be required in all health care settings until June 30, this guideline will be reassessed closer to that date.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.