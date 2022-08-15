UW doctors talk monkeypox virus at Town Hall

In the face of the monkeypox virus being declared a public health emergency, UW Medicine addressed community concerns at their August Town Hall meeting held over Zoom on Aug. 12.

The viral disease, first detected in the United States in May, has seen an exponential growth in cases over the past three months, with over 11,000 confirmed cases as of Aug. 12. In just the last week, nearly 75 new cases have been reported in King county.

“Most people will have a self-limiting sort of infection where they will get lesions that will scab over,” Dr. Shireesha Dhanireddy said. “We’re more worried about at-risk groups such as pregnant women and immunocompromised people.”

While cases have exploded in such a short period of time, experts say that total cases will not approach the numbers seen for COVID-19. This is because transmission of the disease is only possible through skin-to-skin contact with an infected area of the body, contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids including saliva, or close contact with an infected person’s clothing or bedding.

“If you have concerns of monkeypox, we really want people to come in and test for it,” Dhanireddy said. “We’ve been been trying to emphasize risks of exposure and types of risk by behavior, not sexual orientations. So having multiple sexual partners or [engaging in] group sex settings is going to put you at more risk.”

Since the monkeypox virus is not currently known to be airborne, health care workers are not being prioritized for vaccinations in the same way that they were during the early days of vaccination rollout in COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, health care officials are emphasizing how crucial it is for workers to wear the proper personal protective equipment at all times in medical settings to avoid contact with potential infection.

“We want to make sure that folks have the tools to combat the disease,” Dr. Santiago Neme said. “Viruses don’t really care about who you are, so we’re asking folks to limit their contact with people with monkeypox or that they don’t know well.”

As of July 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that of all patients with confirmed monkeypox cases, 99.1% identified as male. Additionally, 99% of these male cases had reported male-to-male physical contact.

“An overwhelming majority [of monkeypox] cases are men who have had sex with men,” Dhanireddy said.

The CDC states that monkeypox can be described as “sexually transmissible” rather than an Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI), as it can be transmitted in other ways. Additionally, the false narrative that monkeypox is related to AIDS in the early days of the outbreak has left a vacuum for misinformation on social media.

“We don’t want to relive the initial days of the HIV pandemic,” Neme said.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

