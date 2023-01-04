UW doctors weigh in on Dry January

Each year, January marks a time of change and determination for millions of Americans. While traditional resolutions continue to be made and broken in all aspects of life, one phenomenon that has risen in popularity over the last several years is Dry January.

Dry January refers to the challenge of forgoing all beers, wines, and other alcoholic drinks for the first month of the new year. The resolution’s recent increase in popularity comes as new studies suggest that American adults increased their alcohol consumption in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rotonya Carr serves as the Cyrus E. Rubin Endowed Chair in Medicine and head of the UW division of gastroenterology. She also teaches as an associate professor of medicine.

“Making changes in January actually is associated with long-term reductions in alcohol consumption,” Carr said. “If we ask [participants] six months later [about] their alcohol consumption habits, they have really committed to reducing alcohol for a long period of time.”

Participating in a dry January has other clinically proven health benefits as well. In addition to less overall alcohol consumption over time, national studies have indicated that participation in the month-long challenge could offer sleep benefits and weight loss. According to a 2022 study from the American Association for Cancer Research, around 4% of cancer cases in the United States can be attributed to alcoholic drinks.

Experts suggest that participants approach the exercise with a strong plan of attack. While alcohol consumption rose during the pandemic, doctors are careful to point out the necessity of setting guidelines for the project in order to see the most effective results. Evidence shows that committing to one month of drastically reduced alcohol consumption can lead to a long term habit of less alcohol over time.

“It is a wonderful thing to do in the month of January as you’re thinking about your New Year's resolutions but we need to plan just like we plan for everything,” Carr said. “Understand what you’re going to do with all that time with your extra social engagement, and also think about what drinks you’re going to substitute for alcohol.”

Carr explained that one of the best ways to increase accountability for the exercise is to go into it with a partner, either in person or virtually.

“I think it's probably a more successful strategy if you're doing it with someone,” Carr said. “You need a crew, as with all things.”

