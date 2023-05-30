UW DubsTech Protothon draws hundreds of participants

On May 6 and 7, UW DubsTech held its tenth Protothon in collaboration with Design Buddies. The online hackathon drew more than 800 participants from around the world, who competed online and were judged by a variety of industry professionals from leading companies such as Google, Adobe, and Microsoft. The 2023 Protothon was the largest UW-organized international hackathon, with the waitlist reaching 1,500 people.

Hanna Lee, community & corporate relations director at DubsTech and student in informatics, explained how the organization aims to help students.

“We operate with the motto of ‘we teach, you tech,’” Lee said. “We are consistently trying to bring learning opportunities [to] students. For the most part, we try not to conflict with opportunities at UW … When students go through an education at UW, they don’t necessarily have the opportunity or the time to take all the classes that would benefit them in real world scenarios once they graduate and try to get a job, so that’s where we come in.”

Lee noted that the club provides connections with industry professionals and workshops that teach skills that may not be developed in the classroom. Throughout the Protothon, there were mentors nearby to offer students feedback and aid, if needed.

“The goal of the Protothon is to have students and early industry professionals have the opportunity to create something amazing that they can add to their portfolio … Students often find that companies like to see tangible things that they’ve done that showcase their skills,” Lee said. “It’s something with a wow factor, something that they accomplished in 24 hours.”

Students could choose from four tracks: Classic and Enterprise, which have been part of the Protothon’s previous iterations, and two new tracks, FemTech and AI.

Classic is a typical design task, in which students were asked to redesign the website of Knickgasm, a company that makes custom designed shoes. Enterprise explored what it was like to work in a large-scale corporation, while the AI track explored the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to problems faced by organizations and individuals. FemTech had participants create an app to help mothers with postpartum depression.

“FemTech is the track that is near and dear to my heart,” Lee said. “It was a great opportunity for attendees to do research on and destigmatize postpartum depression and what the journey looks like. How do you help this large community of people who are discouraged from getting help? It was one of our most popular tracks with 38 teams competing.”

Participants, working either individually or in groups of up to five, had twenty-four hours to come up with their projects. Judges had only five minutes to look at each project and give their rankings.

Besides the actual Protothon, students were able to attend talks by industry professionals. These talks are available on DubsTech’s YouTube channel.

Lee attributed the large number of participants to marketing initiatives on LinkedIn and a partnership with Design Buddies, an organization of more than 54,000 members on Discord, 700 of which participated in the Protothon.

Grace Ling, founder of Design Buddies, full-time UX designer at Electronic Arts, and judge for the AI track explained that the Protothon helped students unlock real-world experiences and create connections in the industry. Ling also gave a talk during the event called “Designing Your Career,” focusing on her unconventional journey to UX, how she dealt with being self-taught, interview tips and advice, and what kinds of projects she works on.

“Gaining perspective from people who work in [the] industry is really valuable,” Ling said. “Most professors don’t have industry experience, they’re really great for research and academics, but when I reflect back, it really helped to see industry practices instead of theory. That practicality and sharing of anecdotes can help students bridge the gap between school and the real world.”

Ling started Design Buddies in April 2020 to help other designers land jobs, improve their skills, make friends and connections, and share portfolios for feedback. She was stressed about finding a job and wanted to create a network to make the process smoother for herself and others. Design Buddies has resources on its website and Discord.

“Other design communities out there were intimidating, so serious,” Ling said. “I wanted something more chill … I never expected it to blow up. We’re constantly iterating, we aren’t aiming for perfection — we just go for it.”

Ling noted that she liked how the protothon was open to the whole world and not just UW students, allowing for people who are transitioning from being a student to have access to resources.

Ocean Vu, a participant in the FemTech track and interaction design major at the UW School of Art + Art History + Design, signed up last-minute on a whim and is already thinking of ideas for next year’s Protothon.

“It was helpful, knowing that I can make something that I can be proud of in 24 hours,” Vu said. “You have no time for perfectionism — you get close to perfect and that’s OK.”

Vu’s team placed third in the FemTech track. He enjoyed the storytelling aspect to the project, and being able to see how people came up with different solutions to the same prompt.

“You only have a limited amount of time to work on things,” Vu said. “You really need to sell the idea, hit the emotional points. We didn’t want [our design] to be too professional, too sterile and cold. We wanted to make it more warm and inviting and tried to reflect that across our design for the app.”

Vu described the experience of working in a team as “natural chaos in a good way.”

Ocean’s project, as well as other teams’ work, can be viewed on the Protothon website.

DubsTech is planning on hosting two Protothons next year due to the overwhelming support from the community, alongside a Datathon.

More information on DubsTech events is provided on their LinkedIn and Discord.

Reach writer Nandini Daga at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nandini_daga1

