UW envisions reducing its carbon footprint in 2023 and beyond

Over the past 50 years, UW has enacted sustainability practices such as energy conservation and waste reduction, winning awards among universities across the nation. Earlier this school year, the UW Board of Regents voted to divest from fossil fuels, tackling the university’s new initiative: to reduce its carbon footprint.

David Woodson, executive director of UW Campus Energy, Utilities & Operations and a UW alum, is one of the pioneers of this vision. Woodson cites the smart grid project as one of UW’s many commendable sustainability projects, and shares that his main drive now is to decarbonize the steam plant and reinvest in energy infrastructure on campus.

According to Woodson, 93% of UW’s carbon emissions come from the natural gas burned from the steam plant. In order to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it is essential to address how buildings are heated — the primary use of the steam plant.

The foundation of this strategy is converting steam to hot water. The steam system, as it is now, runs at too high of a temperature to take advantage of both modern heat pump technology and low grade heat sources that switching to hot water would allow for. Prior to joining UW, Woodson worked on this conversion project at his previous institution, the University of British Columbia, taking roughly six years to complete it.

Woodson added that this change has only been done by a handful of universities, and many areas, including cities, universities, and hospitals continue to use steam-based heating systems.

“UW has the opportunity to lead here to make a positive impact for others,” Woodson said.

Renovating buildings on campus and incorporating sustainable building practices is another large effort. Earlier this year, the Population Health building received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum status. Additionally, the newly opened Founders Hall is now the “greenest building at UW,” as it is constructed of engineered wood and uses 70% less energy and 53% less water than other facilities.

Woodson emphasized that these initiatives are a collective effort, with buy-in necessary from all stakeholders, ranging from UW officials to local policymakers. To engage the community, he cited how the university conducted tours of the power plant earlier in the school year to educate political leaders on UW’s decarbonization efforts.

In 2023, UW plans to spend a total of $3 million on energy and water conservation.

“I’m in a role where I get to influence change,” Woodson said. “There’s something very personal about coming here and taking this on.”

