UW Foster School of Business opens Founders Hall

In a festive ceremony with performances by the Husky Marching Band, Dubs, and representation from the Tulalip Tribes, UW Foster School of Business officially unveiled Founders Hall to the public on Sept. 27 in time for classes to start the following day.

The building, which marks the end of a planned expansion to the Foster School of Business, cost nearly $77 million to construct and was entirely funded by private donors. The five-story building offers a range of spaces, from state-of-the-art classrooms to practice interview spots, and has a total space of 85,000 square feet.

Frank Hodge serves as the Orin & Janet Smith dean of Foster School of Business and led the ceremony celebrating the opening of the building. When asked about the importance of the open environment of the building, Hodge touched on community, both within UW and outside its boundaries.

“We wanted to create a structure around community and that’s what we’ve done here,” Hodge said. “People come to the fireplace in PACCAR, they come to these places to hang out. That’s what we want.”

In a campus with predominantly stone buildings, one of the most impressive facts about Founders Hall is that the shell of the building is entirely mass timber, a first on UW’s Seattle campus.

“Now we focus on what we do in the buildings, and that’s all focused around our purpose to better humanity through business. We’re looking for ways to plant seeds in classrooms and then to have them go in the community to try to make not only businesses better but also humanity.”

Hodge also highlighted the fact that Founders Hall is one of the most environmentally friendly buildings ever built on campus.

“[In] the top three floors in this building, the windows open and the fans automatically come on at night to flush the building out, so we don’t have to use air conditioning,” Hodge said. “[This] reduces our electrical footprint on campus. The wood in the building — the whole construction of this was very carefully and purposefully designed to reduce its footprint on campus.”

When asked about his favorite spot in the new building, Hodge had a very specific destination in mind.

“If you go up to the fifth floor and you walk, come around, and see the founders on the left and walk towards the open glass area … you get to see Mount Rainier,” Hodge said. “Not only do you get to see the beautiful wood in the building at that point, but you get to see that it flows out to Denny Yard and the external environment, so you get a connection between the wood in the building and the wood on campus.”

