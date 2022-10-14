‘UW isn’t going to move unless we do’

After over 120 UW librarians, library professional staff, and UW press staff unionized last year, the group walked out of libraries all across campus and protested a lack of progress by UW administration in ironing out a new contract Oct. 13.

Starting on Red Square, the protest moved between the various libraries at UW. Protestors listed their demands on the steps of Suzzallo Library, before walking through the library in a silent march during the afternoon while en route to the medical center library.

A part of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 925, the UW Libraries union was established in June of 2021, and consists of librarians, library professional staff, and UW Press staff members. The group has been in negotiations with UW administration for well over a year with little signs of a contract coming together soon.

Jason Sokoloff currently heads the Foster Business Library. He also serves as a member of the UW Libraries union’s bargaining team.

“We don’t imagine that they’ll give us everything we want the first time around, but we don’t know what’s happening because it’s taken so long,” Sokoloff said. “So the idea here is that, given the pattern of them bringing very little to the table, it’s become quite frustrating for us. We don’t know how long they intend to drag it out, so this is a show of solidarity with the community to try and encourage more meaningful conversation that won’t take another year.”

Tied into their concerns about fair compensation, the Oct. 13 strike also highlighted a lack of diversity within the UW library system.

“We see that the low pay has an impact on recruiting people, and certainly it has an impact on our ability to recruit a diverse workforce,” Sokoloff said. “When people find out what they’d be paid, they don’t even bother applying.”

Chelsea Nesvig, global and policy studies librarian at UW Bothell, added that with a minimum starting salary of less than $55,000, the cost of living alone in Seattle poses a real challenge to workers.

“You cannot live on that in this region as a single person,” Nesvig said. “People have to rely on family with money or a partner with money to be able to take a job at UW, which counts out just so many amazing people who just don’t apply.”

In a statement to The Seattle Times, UW spokesperson Victor Balta said that UW officials were caught off guard by the union’s decision to strike, while acknowledging a “considerable distance” between the two negotiating parties on issues such as compensation.

“I voted to strike because I want to work at the UW that was pitched to me at my job interview,” Allee Monheim, a public service librarian within the special collections department, said. “Not the UW that doesn’t respect us enough to even come to the bargaining table with real proposals.”

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

