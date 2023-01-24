 Skip to main content
UW librarians, library staff set to strike tomorrow

UW library strike 1/23

A sign counting down the hours until the UW library workers go on strike on Jan. 24, 2023 in front of Suzzallo Library.

 Colman Beech

After 18 months of negotiations, the unionized UW librarians, library staff, and press staff are planning to go on strike in an attempt to get their demands recognized. While unionized supervisory staff are set to strike, classified library staff are under a different union and can strike in solidarity.

Previously, the union conducted a one-day, Oct. 13 strike that failed to move the needle in contract negotiations that have been ongoing for a year and a half. In November 2022, the union authorized their bargaining team to have the ability to call for an open-ended strike if need be. 

“When librarians are willing to walk off the job, you know something’s really wrong,” Tricia Schroeder, president of SEIU 925, the union that UW Libraries and Press staff have joined, said. “But they’re willing to do it for a living wage, to be able to retain colleagues and prevent staff shortages, and to have the resources to better serve the UW educational community.”

Although the strike is set to commence, most UW library services will remain operational.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

