UW librarians, press staff announce strike date

At the January Board of Regents meeting, unionized UW librarians, library professional staff, and UW press staff announced that, effective Jan. 25, the union would be engaged in an open-ended strike.

The announcement comes after the union’s one-day, Oct. 13 strike failed to move the needle in contract negotiations that have been ongoing for a year and a half. In November 2022, the union authorized their bargaining team to have the ability to call for an open-ended strike if need be.

"Fifteen months without a contract is too long," Allee Monheim, a public service librarian, said. "We've been waiting on some proposals for over six months, and we're tired of dragging this out. We will go on strike if we don't reach a tentative agreement before the 25th."

When reached for comment, UW administration reiterated their commitment to the negotiation efforts.

“The UW continues to negotiate in good faith with the librarians and we are hopeful that we will reach agreement on a fair contract as soon as possible,” UW spokesperson Victor Balta said. “The UW requested a mediator join and we are making progress at the bargaining table.”

