UW Libraries Union ratifies contract with UW

On Jan. 31, members of the UW Libraries Union voted in favor of ratifying a contract with UW containing pay increases and securities for UW Libraries and UW Press employees. However, approval is still required from the Board of Regents before the contract can officially be ratified.

“Broadly, this contract means that our working conditions are in a contract that is legally binding,” Chelsea Nesvig, a research and instruction librarian at UW Bothell and member of the UW Libraries Union said. “Going forward, we have those protections now. Also, wages are going to go up over the course of this year and in future years, and that means everything from people being able to pay for regular medical bills, to being able to afford things that they didn't think they would be able to.”

The UW Libraries Union consists of UW librarians and professional staff, and has about 150 members. According to Nesvig, members of the union attended about 40 different bargaining sessions with UW and had a representative from SEIU 925, a labor union, helping to represent some UW employees, at the bargaining table to help advocate for them.

This agreement came to fruition after more than a year of contract negotiations. Employees of UW Libraries threatened to strike in late January over what they believed were low wages and tactics by the UW to stall negotiations. The union and SEIU 925 bargained with UW for approximately 21 hours straight before reaching a tentative bargaining agreement Jan. 25.

“Librarians and staff at UW Libraries, and their colleagues at UW Press, do an excellent job, and the university values their work,” Victor Balta, UW spokesperson and assistant vice president for communications said. “This was true before the contract was finalized and will persist as we implement the contract. Contracts are often more challenging and, therefore, can take more time to negotiate. The goal was always to reach a fair and equitable contract, and we are pleased to have reached an agreement.”

Included in the summary table of UW-SEIU 925 libraries 2023-26 contract agreement are designated pay increases beginning March 1, a 5.25% recruitment and retention increase for professional libraries and press employees (PLEs), and 5% recruitment and retention increase for librarians.

On July 1, a 4% across-the-board (ATB) increase for PLEs is set to go into effect, as well as a 9.25% adjustment to PLE minimums, adjustments to librarian minimums, and a 3.5% ATB increase for librarians. From Jan. 1, 2024, a 3% ATB increase for all union members will occur, followed by a 2% ATB increase for all members on Jan. 1, 2025.

According to Nesvig, the union is in a transitional period currently, and is learning how to properly implement the new contract. Nesvig and company are hard at work updating salaries, understanding the new grievance process, and addressing other aspects included in the contract.

In addition, the organization plans on maintaining the current momentum and strength of the union by recruiting more members, paying dues, and keeping members involved to ensure UW Libraries’ employees are always well-represented. The union is also planning on creating an official union board with positions.

“I just want students to know that we organized this union and formed this contract because we really care about the university and about UW Libraries,” Nesvig said. “We love our jobs, and we want to be able to stay in our jobs and continue helping students, and this contract is going to help with that. It’s gonna give us a really good foundation for making it the workplace that we want it to be.”

