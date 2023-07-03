UW Med develops new test to detect tumor cells in blood

A new blood test with the ability to quantify cancerous tumor cells in the bloodstream was developed this spring by researchers at UW Medicine and Seattle biotech company RareCyte, Inc.

According to Dr. Daniel Sabath, professor of laboratory medicine and pathology at UW, this work has been decades in the making.

“In the early 2000s we were interested in whether or not we could make a test that could detect breast cancer cells that were circulating in the blood,” Sabath said. “But in 2005, CELLSEARCH was released and approved by the FDA.”

CELLSEARCH, which is currently the only FDA-approved circulating tumor cell test, works by using magnetic particles coated with antibodies that bind to a protein called the epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCam). However, the test is limited as it can only detect tumor cells carrying the EpCam protein, which not all cancers have.

“When CELLSEARCH was originally brought in, Medicare covered its costs,” Sabath said. “But after a number of years, Medicare decided that there wasn’t enough clinical outcome data to justify the costs of CELLSEARCH or show that it could affect clinical outcomes.”

Sabath and his colleagues developed this test to better isolate circulating tumor cells. The test relies upon different densities of various blood components to separate red blood cells, white cells, and tumor cells with a centrifuge for collection and testing.

When the two tests were compared in a study published by Sabath and his colleagues, they produced the same results. Sabath says this study proves that their test is reproducible, accurate, and ready to be used in a clinical lab.

“This test is for those with metastatic cancer,” Sabath said. “It’s not for those who are trying to detect cancer early. It’s for those with a very advanced disease. This is because if one is to find cancer cells in the blood, then it’s an advanced stage of the disease.”

In partnership with prostate cancer doctors at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the test also has the potential to benefit patients with a particular prostate cancer subtype.

“In our paper, on one graph, there is one patient where there is a very different number of tumor cells found between the CELLSEARCH assay and our assay,” Sabath said. “We found a lot more.”

Data regarding the potential of the technology is currently being collected from a small group of patients. Following this, the cell test has the potential to move forward into a clinical trial.

