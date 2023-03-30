 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

UW Medicine facilities announce continued mask mandate

.

On March 24, UW Medicine and other King County health facilities announced in a joint statement that they would continue to require masking in health care facilities. The announcement comes days ahead of the upcoming April 3 repeal of Washington’s mask mandate. 

As of March 18, the seven-day rate of reported COVID-19 cases was 45. This stands in contrast to the 133,000 cases reported over the past seven days on the national level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

“We understand that the health impacts of this pandemic continue to develop, and future policies will need to take into consideration multiple factors including new metrics for community burden of COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, available treatment, and new knowledge about COVID-19 related complications,” the statement reads. 

The network of health care groups hopes for further recommendations by July 3.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.

More Like This

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Top News Articles

Top Arts Articles

Top Opinion Articles

Top Sports Articles

 