UW Medicine facilities announce continued mask mandate

On March 24, UW Medicine and other King County health facilities announced in a joint statement that they would continue to require masking in health care facilities. The announcement comes days ahead of the upcoming April 3 repeal of Washington’s mask mandate.

As of March 18, the seven-day rate of reported COVID-19 cases was 45. This stands in contrast to the 133,000 cases reported over the past seven days on the national level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We understand that the health impacts of this pandemic continue to develop, and future policies will need to take into consideration multiple factors including new metrics for community burden of COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, available treatment, and new knowledge about COVID-19 related complications,” the statement reads.

The network of health care groups hopes for further recommendations by July 3.

