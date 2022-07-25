UW Medicine outlines paths to local abortion access post-Roe

Nearly a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, focus around the nation has turned to what the future of abortion health care will look like. While Washington has laws that codify the right to an abortion and protect reproductive health care, there is still concern over access.

Despite only recently rising in popularity, abortion services through remote telehealth has been an area of study for some time now. As with nearly all other areas of health care, these services were severely impacted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Looking into alternative forms of providing health care has become a focus across the entire industry.

On July 22, a study co-authored by six doctors from UW Medicine was published in the Annals of Family Medicine that explores the effectiveness of telehealth abortion services, with a series of virtual appointments coinciding with a strict pill regimen. The study was conducted well before the Supreme Court’s decision and the report was not impacted by the ruling.

The study found that “rapid innovations implemented in response to disrupted in-person reproductive health care included remote medication abortion services with telehealth assessment/follow-up and mailed medications.”

In addition, the study also noted that an abortion through pills in the mail was actually more effective than one provided in a clinic, “with 99% of patients successfully terminating their pregnancies via telemedicine compared with 98% of patients who used in-clinic services,” showing that abortion services provided by mail are legitimate alternatives to going into an on-site clinic.

Additionally, the study differentiated between asynchronous and synchronous virtual services. From the beginning to the end of the process, five stages were used: initial eligibility determination, consultation, payment, dispersal of medication, and any follow-up appointments.

The centers that used synchronous appointments for patient consultations took 10 to 30 minutes per patient, while those that had asynchronous appointments took as little as two minutes per patient.

While reproductive health care might look similar in Washington in a post-Roe world, medical abortions look to be the future of the industry. According to the Guttmacher Institute, as of February 2022, medical abortions now make up over half of those performed in the United States annually.

The most commonly prescribed medications for abortions are mifepristone and misoprostol. Both are approved for use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration and can be shipped to patients in the mail.

Dr. Emily Godfrey is an associate professor in the department of family medicine and the department of OB-GYN division of family planning. She works at the UW Women’s Health Care Clinic on Roosevelt Way and served as one of the co-authors of the article.

“Medication abortion in the United States involves two pills, mifepristone and misoprostol, and can be safely used up to the first 11 weeks of pregnancy,” Godfrey said in an email. “[The medications] are safer than many other medications that I prescribe, including penicillin, or Tylenol, or insulin.”

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.