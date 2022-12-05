UW Medicine’s RSV vaccine in clinical trials

A new bivalent vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is currently undergoing human clinical trials. This was made possible with nanoparticle technology developed by the UW School of Medicine’s Institute for Protein Design.

During phase one of the trials, the vaccine will be tested on approximately 120 adults, aged 60 to 75, with results expected mid-2023. If successful, this vaccine could eventually help protect people of all ages from these specific viruses.

One of the researchers involved in the project is Neil King, assistant professor of biochemistry. King’s lab at the Institute for Protein Design is currently developing methods for designing new protein nanomaterials.

A new COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in South Korea this past summer which uses these nanomaterials, and they are now being used in a new combination RSV/HMPV vaccine.

According to King, the success of the protein-designed nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trials has reduced the clinical risk involved with using the new technology, allowing researchers to apply it to other major ongoing medical needs like RSV and HMPV.

Although RSV is not discussed as much as other respiratory diseases like the flu, it is incredibly common.

“Everyone on planet Earth is infected with RSV by age 3, most people by age 2,” King said. “For very young babies, particularly earlier than 1 year and most particularly earlier than 6 months, it’s a major, major problem.”

In children under 1 year old, RSV is often a severe illness. It is the leading cause of bronchiolitis at this age, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that between 58,000 and 80,000 children under the age of 5 are hospitalized with the disease each year in the United States; two of King’s own daughters were hospitalized with RSV when they were very young.

RSV is also dangerous for the elderly, causing between 60,000 and 120,000 hospitalizations and up to 10,000 deaths in adults 65 years and older every year in the United States.

Although final approval for the combination RSV/HMPV vaccine is at best several years away, Icosavax, the Institute for Protein Design’s partner biotechnology company, reported successful first trials this past summer for the initial version of the vaccine, which was only for RSV.

“There are so many problems to solve, and the technology that we have built and are continuing to build will hopefully allow us to solve problems even faster,” King said.

More information about the new vaccine and the clinical trials can be found here.

