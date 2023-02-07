UW Medicine to stop participation in U.S. News ranking in 2024

On Jan. 26, the UW School of Medicine announced in a press release that they will no longer be contributing data to the U.S. News & World Report medical school rankings starting in 2024.

UW Medicine is following many other medical schools who have made the same decision, including Harvard Medical School, Stanford Medical School, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia, and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

According to Dr. Timothy Dellit, interim CEO of UW Medicine, interim dean of the UW School of Medicine, and interim vice president for medical affairs, the decision was made with careful consideration and is based on the values that UW Medicine strives to uphold.

“The U.S. News ranking process does not align with our goals of creating an inclusive learning environment and developing a diverse and culturally humble workforce,” Dellit said. “The emphasis on prestige and reputation without any objective evaluation of the quality of education is discordant with our vision for the future of medicine.”

Even though UW Medicine has consistently been ranked highly in many areas within the U.S. News rankings, this did not stop them from making this decision.

“UW Medicine has consistently been ranked in the survey as No. 1 in the nation for primary-care education and among the top medical schools for research,” media relations director for UW Medicine, Susan Gregg said in a statement.

The motive largely comes down to the admissions process. UW Medicine strives to provide transparent and objective information to potential medical school applicants. Additionally, UW Medicine likes ensuring that potential applicants are searching for the right school that will align with their values and resources.

“[T]he sole focus on standardized scores and grades does not reflect our holistic admission process and the importance of diverse life experiences. Instead, this emphasis perpetuates inherent bias,” Dellit said.

U.S. News facilitates a plethora of different rankings for categories including news, education, health, cars, money, travel, and law. Not all rankings use the same metrics and UW Medicine plans to continue participation in the U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.

UW Medicine hopes to work with other medical schools and colleagues around the country to develop new metrics that better represent their values.

“[O]ur mission [is] to improve the health of the public through the advancement of medical education, scientific discovery, access to high-quality health care, and the promotion of social justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion,” Dellit said.

In the meantime, UW Medicine advises potential applicants and all those interested in the UW School of Medicine’s work to reference their website to learn more.

Reach writer Paige Stanley at news@dailyuw.com.

