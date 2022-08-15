UW Medicine Town Hall sheds light on Harborview crisis

At the Aug. 12 UW Medicine Town Hall, one of the most pressing topics of conversation was the ongoing bed shortage at Harborview Medical Center and the hospital’s decision to divert non-serious, basic life support (BLS) patients.

Harborview is set up for 413 beds under normal operations. At its peak, before measures were taken to reduce patient numbers, a reported 560 patients were in the hospital.

“All of our hospitals have been doing everything they can for patients,” Dr. Timothy Dellit, interim CEO of UW Medicine, said during the town hall. “It got to a point where [Harborview] was boarding ICU patients outside of the ICU.”

Another issue with patient overflow is the fact that for many, there have been issues finding long-term care facilities once they are no longer medically dependent on a hospital.

Facilities like this include nursing homes, which have overwhelmingly limited new patients, according to a survey published by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

“[We’re] reassessing the BLS day by day,” Dellit said. “We’ve expanded contract labor [in hospital staff] not because we want to, we’d rather have our own permanent staff, but because we needed [staffing levels] to expand.”

For months, hospitals all over the county have faced staffing issues in the wake of increased workloads and pandemic fatigue. The problem is not unique to the Seattle area, as every state is expected to reach critical hospital levels by the end of the month.

“One of the reasons we had a press conference was because we wanted the public to know [about the logic behind the diversions],” Dellit said.

As early as three weeks ago, alarm bells were sounded over hospital overcrowding in western Washington. Harborview is the only level one trauma center in the entire state, meaning that it is able to provide total care for all aspects of any injury.

“We don’t view this as a hospital issue, but as a public health issue,” Dellit said.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

