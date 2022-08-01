UW names Craig Wilson to chief of UWPD

On July 27, Craig Wilson was named permanent chief of UWPD after the position remained vacant for the past three years. Wilson has served as the deputy chief for the department since 2019.

UWPD has been without a permanent chief since 2019, when then-chief John Vinson stepped down from the position after a decade to focus on work within the office of student life in the wake of a damning external report about UWPD’s internal culture. Since 2019, multiple candidates have reached the finalist stage, but were not selected for the top job.

“Collaborating with others and building strong partnerships is one of the best ways to address issues that impact our community,” Wilson said. “I’m thrilled to continue to contribute to the UW.”

Wilson, himself a UW alum, first joined the UWPD force in 2006. After spending nine years as a lieutenant, he became a commander in 2015, before transitioning to deputy chief in 2019.

The appointment of Wilson as chief comes as the long-awaited reimagining of the UW safety project begins to take shape. Under the new system, UWPD will move from the office of student affairs to the newly created Division of Campus Community Safety. In addition to UWPD, the newly created division will include SafeCampus and UW Emergency Management.

Under the safety proposal, the new division will report to a newly created vice presidential position. The committee on reimagining safety at UW was led by Sally Clark, former Seattle city councilor and current UW director of regional and community relations.

Wilson’s tenure as chief of UWPD took effect on Aug. 1.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.