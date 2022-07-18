UW on track for November launch of student two-factor identification

UW Information Technology (UW-IT) projects that they will meet their Nov. 2 deadline of converting all UW NetID accounts to two-factor authentication. Currently required for faculty and staff, this change would affect both undergraduate and graduate students across all three UW campuses.

Two-factor authentication is viewed as an important step for enhanced cybersecurity. As per the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the process of two-factor authentication involves adding an extra layer of security and protection to existing online accounts. This makes it harder for scammers to hack into a student’s account, as a single password will no longer be enough for them to log in.

For UW, the decision came out of a concern for students getting hacked through phishing scams. In these particular types of cyber attacks, online scammers send “a SMS, or voice message with the intent to impersonate a person or business you know or trust,” as per the UW Office of the Chief Information Security Officer website.

“As with faculty and staff, students will be able to opt in early starting now, before we make this required for our students in the fall,” Andreas Bohman, vice president for UW Information Technology and chief information officer, wrote in an email. “Messaging to students has already begun, including through the University Registrars’ communications and our own student-facing channels. Outreach is underway with other stakeholders at all University of Washington campuses to ensure we reach students in as many avenues as possible.”

For the past few years, phishing scams have been a regular occurrence in student inboxes. This is on trend with national averages, with an explosion of phishing scams occuring last year. According to the National Library of Medicine, these types of security breaches are so successful, because they are so individualized.

UW-IT warns that if you suspect an email from someone claiming to be affiliated with UW to be fraudulent, never click any links provided, avoid entering your UW NetID if prompted, and to always remain skeptical about opportunities that seem too good to be true.

“We have already enabled this security feature for all faculty and staff, making this final addition a significant enhancement of our overall security program,” Bohman said in an email.

Students have until Nov. 2 to opt into the two-factor authentication system, at which time it will become mandatory.

