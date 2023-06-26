UW ordered to pay $1.4M in cyclist lawsuit

A jury awarded $4 million in damages related to a bicycle crash that occurred on a speed bump outside of Husky Stadium in 2017 to the family of the cyclist, Roger Stocker. UW was ordered to pay 35% of this amount.

Stocker sustained traumatic brain injury as a result of the accident. The injury left him in need of constant medical care, and took away his ability to communicate. Stocker died from his injuries in 2019.

Lawyers representing Stocker’s family argued that UW was negligent in allowing the speed bump to remain in place despite the fact that it was the location of several other crashes. UW’s lawyers claimed that Stocker’s crash was a result of his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

After a lengthy legal fight, the jury found UW to be 35% responsible and Stocker to be 65% responsible. Lawyers representing the Stocker family expressed confusion over the verdict, stating the Stocker had been high functioning at the time.

UW is also questioning the verdict, according to spokesperson Victor Balta.

“The UW is reviewing the verdict and considering next steps, including the possibility of an appeal,” Balta said in an email. “The defense was not allowed to state its case. We believe the verdict would have been different if the UW had been permitted to call its defense witnesses and present its evidence.”

Reach News Editor Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

