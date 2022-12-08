UW Panhellenic holds first in-person event since start of COVID-19 pandemic

On Dec. 3, UW Panhellenic held their first in-person philanthropic event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Entitled “Brown Bags of Hope,” the event saw sorority members from nearly 18 different chapters come together in Odegaard Undergraduate Library to assemble sack lunches for local women’s shelters.

Madison Neiman serves as the current vice president of service and philanthropy for UW Panhellenic. She explained that the meal bag assembly marks the resurrection of in-person service and outreach events for the organization.

“Today is our first in-person service event since COVID started, and it is an event called ‘Brown Bags of Hope,’” Neiman said. “We are packing over 250 lunches today. We got donations from Blazing Bagels, Trader Joe’s, and QFC to help with money [and] keep the prices down … we’ll be packing all these lunches, we have two more shifts of people coming in.”

According to a 2020 report from All Home, a nonprofit organization based in King County aiming to end homelessness in Seattle, 41% of homeless individuals in King County were female in 2020.

“At the end of the day, we’ll be going to go drop these [bags] off at two different women’s shelters in Seattle, one in the U-District called Elizabeth Gregory Home and the other in Belltown called the Angeline’s Day Center for Women,” Neiman said. “They normally don’t get lunch on the weekends, so these’ll be dropped off right in time for dinner, so they can take it and go since it’s in the brown bag style.”

The COVID-19 pandemic paused all in-person service and charity events for UW Panhellenic. The organization is composed of members from 18 of the 26 sororities at UW who belong to the National Panhellenic Conference.

“We’ve done a lot of events that are not in person with ways people can still participate,” Neiman said. “For example, in winter, when COVID was still raging, [we] held a food drive. It was basically a box that traveled from house to house so people didn’t interact in a big group like this. And then my predecessor started ROOTS, the women’s shelter on Greek Row where people had the opportunity to volunteer, in small groups with masks.”

Although UW Panhellenic has had a pause with in-person events, turnout for the event was high, with over 150 panhellenic members turning out to pack meal bags over the course of the afternoon.

“I had to cap the sign-up actually because we had so many members participating, due to room capacity here which inhibited us,” Neiman said. “I think the excitement of it, there’re a lot of younger members especially that signed up; it’s an in-person event where you can interact with other chapters and also volunteering I think is really attractive for people to sign up [for].”

