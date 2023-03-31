UW professor of microbiology earns 2023 Gairdner International Award

On March 30, E. Peter Greenberg, the UW School of Medicine’s Eugene and Martha Nester professor of microbiology, was awarded the Canada Gairdner International Award for his work that focuses on the interaction between individual bacterial organisms. Greenberg shares the honor with Bonnie Bassler of Princeton University and Michael Silverman of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The Canada Gairdner International Award is awarded annually to projects that are seen to be important in biomedical breakthroughs and other areas of scientific discovery. The award, first given out in 1957, has been awarded to 410 individuals from 40 different countries.

“When I started my own lab 40 years ago,” Greenberg said in a UW Medicine news release, “microbiologists in general didn't think bacteria were social. They were just these little creatures that were really good at dividing and multiplying.”

While the award winners were announced yesterday, the official ceremony is scheduled for later this year in October.

"Our government knows that in order to create a better future for all, we need to foster the research that will improve human health around the globe,” Canadian minister of innovation, science and industry François-Philippe Champagne said, in a release from PR Newswire. “It is why I want to congratulate the 2023 Canada Gairdner Awards recipients showcasing international excellence in science and research.”

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.