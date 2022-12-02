UW researchers give report on high THC effects to state health agency

A UW-led research report studying the effects and risks of cannabis laced with high concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was recently delivered to the state legislature. While the report was commissioned for and has been delivered to the Washington State Health Care Authority, the full legislature is expected to use it for regulating the cannabis market when the governing body reconvenes in January.

Beatriz Carlini serves as a researcher at UW’s Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute (ADAI) and was the lead author of the report.

“Since legalization, we’re getting plants [with] between 10 and 20% THC,” Carlini said. “With legalization also came this drive of the industry to develop new products, and these products have way, way, way higher THC concentrations.”

Cannabis has been legal for use by adults in Washington since 2012 and is taxed at a rate of 37%. In comparison, alcohol purchased by members of the public in Washington is taxed at a rate of 20.5%. Washington was one of the first states to legalize the substance, and 10 years later, it is currently legal in 21 states.

“The cannabis plant's raw flower material can have between 10 and 20% of THC concentration,” Carlini said. “These dabs and vapes are way past that.”

The Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings in the past advising consumers to avoid vape products containing THC due to reports of severe lung damage, sustained lung disease, and, in extreme cases, death.

“The botanical cannabis plant has a limit of THC percentage,” Carlini said. “We are talking about commercial processes that transform the plant into something else so the THC potency is greatly amplified.”

