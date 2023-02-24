UW researchers make advancements in Shigella research

Researchers at UW studying the bacteria, Shigella, have uncovered new information on transmission patterns, origins, and best treatments using genomic analysis.

Two prevalent strains of the bacteria, Shigella flexneri and Shigella sonnei, can be multidrug resistant, meaning they do not respond to the antibiotics normally used to treat them. By implementing genomic analysis, researchers were able to better understand how to effectively treat these multidrug resistant strains.

Genomic analysis is an advanced method of analyzing the DNA of a bacteria, allowing researchers to categorize different strains of Shigella, understand how these strains emerged, and predict how resistant strains will be to antibiotics.

Shigella causes the shigellosis infection, which can lead to symptoms of diarrhea, fever, and stomach pain. Shigellosis is responsible for around 600,000 global deaths annually, with the majority occurring in low-income countries. Although shigellosis is endemic in many developing nations, researchers note that Shigellaisan opportunistic pathogen that can cause outbreaks in high-income countries under the right conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost all prevalent bacterial infections are becoming resistant to the antibiotics used to treat them. Bacteria are constantly finding new ways to survive, and mutate over time when exposed to antibiotics. Antibiotic resistance has been rising globally, due in part to the overprescription and inappropriate use of antibiotics. UW researchers are helping to avoid further antibiotic resistance of the Shigellabacteria by prioritizing appropriate treatment of shigellosis using treatment algorithms.

Seattle saw an outbreak of the Shigella bacteria from 2017 to 2022, which researchers believe emerged through international travel. The Shigella outbreak primarily affected unhoused populations and men who have sex with men (MSM), as it is spread through sexual transmission and contaminated food and water.

According to UW Medicine, the study aimed “to better understand the community transmission of Shigella and spread of antimicrobial resistance in our population, and to treat these multidrug resistant infections more effectively.”

Researchers studied stool samples from clinical laboratories at Harborview Medical Center and the UW Medical Center - Montlake. Of the 171 samples collected, 46% were from men who have sex with men, 52% were from people experiencing homelessness, and 51% of them were samples that were multidrug resistant.

Dr. Giannoula Tansarli, a second-year medical resident at the University of Washington’s department of laboratory medicine and pathology, was one of the researchers in the study. According to Tansarli, the team of researchers noticed that each population had unique resistance patterns.

“The strains that were predominate in MSM populations had a specific resistance pattern or profile, while the resistance profile was different among persons experiencing homelessness,” Tansarli said.

Because different populations have different resistance patterns, antibiotics need to be tailored to the population being treated. According to Tansarli, this knowledge helped clinicians to prioritize the appropriate therapy based on the population being treated.

The team of researchers saw high rates of successful empirical therapy, which involves administering antibiotics before clinicians know the specific strain a patient is infected with. This is treatment based on a clinician’s assumptions and understanding of local epidemiology, without knowledge of the specific strain an individual is carrying.

“We found that, [in] following those treatment algorithms that we designed, we were able to achieve high percentages of successful empirical therapy, despite the fact that those Shigella species were multidrug resistant,” Tansarli said.

With high rates of successful empirical therapy, clinicians have been able to implement the proper antibiotics based on treatment algorithms and avoid the use of antibiotics that a strain is resistant to. With high rates of successful empirical therapy, clinicians avoided the risk of developing further antibiotic resistance in the Shigella strains.

In light of rising antibiotic resistance on a global scale, researchers of this study emphasized that when local epidemiology is known, treatment plans can be tailored to avoid improper use of antibiotics.

