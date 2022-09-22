UW researchers on cutting edge of biotech breakthroughs

Newly published research from UW School of Medicine biologists point to machine learning as having the potential to aid in the creation of new medical treatments such as vaccines, and aid in more sustainable practices to combat climate change like preventative carbon capture.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Science, shows that artificially created proteins can be made much faster than previously thought through machine learning.

Machine learning is defined as “the process by which a computer is able to improve its own performance” by plugging new data into its previously established systems, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Essentially, it is a computer adapting to its own experiences in order to improve function.

The study specifically looked at deep learning, a subcategory of machine learning that attempts to mimic the human brain by processing data and information in the same way, according to IBM.

David Baker is a professor of biochemistry at the School of Medicine. He served as the senior author of the paper and heads the UW Institute for Protein Design.

“With these new software tools, researchers should be able to find solutions to long-standing challenges in medicine, energy, and technology,” Baker said of the new protein-creating technology.

Proteins, such as the ones in the study, are responsible for nearly every aspect of the functioning human body, since they are in charge of regulating body processes, transporting materials throughout the body, and providing structure on a cellular network.

“Neural networks are easy to train if you have a ton of data, but with proteins, we don’t have as many examples as we would like,” project scientist Justas Dauparas, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Protein Design, said. “We had to go in and identify which features in these molecules are the most important. It was a bit of trial and error.”

The researchers anticipate that this is only the beginning of the partnership between machine learning and biotechnology in the health field. Although once a gate locked to scientists, the publication of these papers go a long way in introducing the concepts of a more technologically advanced healthcare industry and the benefits they can provide for people across the globe.

