UW’s fossil fuel divestment: What does it mean?

On Sept. 8, the UW Board of Regents voted unanimously to divest from fossil fuels by 2027. The decision came after several years of hard work by the student-led activist group Institutional Climate Action (ICA).

ICA members drew inspiration from the previous thermal coal divestment movement at UW, which were also led by student activists. To address the urgency of the climate crisis, students in ICA officially started the formal application in 2019 to request that UW also divest from fossil fuels. According to Hemalatha Velappan, a founding member of ICA, the application process involved an intensive literature review on fossil fuels, a petition gathering wide student support, and communication with UW administration.

Many institutions purchase stocks or invest in fossil fuel companies as a way to gather funds for their programs, known as endowment funds. Divesting from fossil fuels suggests that an institution will terminate any investments in fossil fuel companies.

According to political science professor Aseem Prakash, institutions like UW have a portfolio of investment choices.

“[The Sept. 8 vote directs the Board to] instruct their financial advisors not to invest their money in fossil fuel companies, and even divest from existing investments,” Prakash said.

Specifically, the Board of Regents voted to stop the renewal of any indirect investments in funds that are focused on fossil fuel extraction. The Board has also set a goal of at least a 2.5% investment of UW’s endowment fund in companies that are at the forefront of climate solutions.

“[The Board] defers execution [of divestment] to the staff of the UW Investment Management Company (UWINCO),” David Zeeck, chair of the Board of Regents, said in a written statement.

The ICA had demanded that a divestment from fossil fuels occur by 2025. However, according to Zeeck, the Board’s vote to divest by 2027 was due to the geopolitical conditions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“No one disputes the long-term trend away from fossil fuels, but the steep increase in fossil-fuel prices and potential harms to developing and allied nations changed both the market and geopolitical considerations weighing on any decision to divest from fossil-fuel investments,” Zeeck said.

The actual impact this divestment decision will have in combating climate change at large is still unclear.

“The impact on [fossil fuel] stock markets will be minimal. Until all institutional investors divest, nothing will happen… This is more of a signaling exercise. Substantively, it does nothing,” Prakash said.

Other faculty have differing opinions.

“It’s a very strong signal,” Ann Bostrom, professor of environmental policy from the Evans School of Public Policy, said. “People are going to see it as a statement of intent.”

According to Bostrom, the statement to divest signals to both the general public and the business sector that UW is taking a serious political stance.

However, to Bostrom, who has studied risk communication and how people think about climate change, the two-year divestment delay from 2025 to 2027 is important.

“They said 2027, and that just seems so far in the future that it doesn’t feel very urgent. People are sort of really sensitive to things not being immediate,” Bostrom said. “If something is portrayed as being farther in the future, we may think of it as not being as important,”

Although it is uncertain how a future where UW has completely divested from fossil fuels will play out, it is clear that this movement at UW would not have happened without student activists.

“We couldn’t have even submitted the application without the support of the students,” Velappan said. “I consider everyone as an activist in this case.”

