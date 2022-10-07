UW’s new Division of Campus Community Safety begins to lay out the groundwork for the future with new chief of UWPD Craig Wilson

With fall quarter underway, UW’s new Division of Campus Community Safety has begun to lay out plans for the future. The new entity, made up of UWPD, UW Emergency Services, and SafeCampus, is part of an effort to reimagine campus safety. It kicks off this quarter with the new UWPD chief of police, Craig Wilson, leading the way.

On Dec. 2, 2021, UW President Ana Mari Cauce shared the Campus Community Safety Project, which seeks to re-evaluate campus safety. Historically, UWPD, UW Emergency Services, and SafeCampus operated in different divisions. This limited staff from achieving the coordination needed across campuses.

Interim vice president for campus and community safety Sally Clark said she is excited to bring forth questions that reimagine safety at UW.

“If we really want to look at this [campus safety] more intently and on a more sustained and smarter basis, we should have a structure that reflects what that should be,” Clark said. “Whether that's reimagining or retrofitting, I'm not quite sure yet, because I don't know what the answer is. We need to get the right people together.”

Wilson was appointed as the new UWPD chief of police Aug. 1. Having graduated and served as a 26-year UWPD veteran and a member of the command staff at UW, he emphasized that he has always felt an affinity toward UW and is honored to be the chief.

By continuing to build off long-lasting relationships, Wilson said he is certain he will be successful as the chief. He believes his experiences as a person of color while wearing the badge allows him to relate to a variety of people and build stronger connections within the community.

“I can understand and relate to how some have been perceived or treated by law enforcement,” Wilson said. “There’s been some times where things should have been done differently, particularly with law enforcement interacting with people of color.”

Wilson wants to assure members of the UW community that their police department will serve them well. He said that building relationships within UWPD and with the campus community is a starting point.

“When people feel safe and secure in their environment and their learning, it definitely helps students learn better,” he said. “It helps researchers do their job better. It helps faculty and staff perform their roles a lot better.”

While strengthening community ties is part of his vision, Wilson also wants to diversify UWPD. Although he feels the department is diverse, more can be done to represent the community they serve. Wilson said he wants to hire officers that are “representative of the department and of the university.”

“Your police department should be reflective of your community,” Wilson said.

Wilson said UWPD is off to a great start as they are bringing two officers of color on board, seeing an influx in officer applications, and hiring another female officer. He doesn’t want to bring just anyone to UWPD.

“The right people are willing to work with communities and build those relationships,” Wilson said. “It’s going to take a while, but I think we’ll definitely be able to do that.”

Perception of UWPD is not where Wilson wants it.

In Sept. 2021, the Black Student Union protested policing policy, calling for UWPD to be abolished. Wilson said he hopes he can shift the negative perception some students have of the police department and mend student bonds with UWPD through community engagement.

“I want members of the campus community to realize this police department is here to serve our community,” Wilson said. “To better serve the campus, we can only do that if our members of our community trust us, and we have that mutual respect for one another.”

Last year, UWPD officers filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the department, claiming that they faced multiple accounts of racism and mistreatment based on their race. The ongoing case has negatively affected student and community trust in UWPD.

“In my role as the chief of the department, if I am aware of something like that occurring, it will be addressed at the highest level possible,” Wilson said. “That's something we will not tolerate. If I am aware of that occurring in the department here, I will definitely make sure it is addressed immediately.”

Regarding homlessness around campus, Wilson’s approach involves partnering with some of the available resources such as REACH, Mobile Crisis Team, and Health One to help people experiencing homelessness. Members of UWPD have started a collection of clothing items and shoes to donate to people in need of such items.

“With reimagining policing, there's different roles — different things that need to be done that really need to be done from a campus community safety division together,” Wilson said. “Having a division that is specifically focusing on community safety is going to be the best approach, in my opinion, to addressing safety and security from a holistic standpoint.”

