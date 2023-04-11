UW Seattle and UW Bothell are among the “Top Producers” for the U.S. Fulbright programs

The Fulbright U.S. Student and Scholar Programs lists UW Seattle and UW Bothell as two of the top producers of scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year. A total of 10 UW Seattle students received a Fulbright award, plus six UW Seattle faculty members and two UW Bothell faculty received a Fulbright scholarship this academic year.

The Fulbright program is the world’s largest international exchange program and was originally created to foster understanding and cultural communication between the United States and other countries around the globe. The program grants funding to students, faculty, independent scholars, and professionals who seek to expand their education abroad.

One recipient from UW Bothell, Salwa Al-Noori, is sharing her project as part of the Husky Highlights Seminar Series on Thursday, April 27. Al-Noori, an associate teaching professor of biological sciences, is working on an interdisciplinary project in Jordan that focuses on Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) learning spaces.

“I selected Jordan because it’s geographically, as well as socially, well-positioned to allow me to learn about culturally responsive teaching for MENA students,” Al-Noori said in a profile by UW Bothell News. “There are [a] lot of immigrants and refugees in Jordan, so that meant I would also be experiencing and interacting with people from throughout the region.”

Al-Noori began her research in September 2022. After learning about the challenges that students and professors in Jordan face and how similar these challenges are to those that students and faculty deal with in the United States, Al-Noori is finding ways to collaborate with her new colleagues in Jordan. She and her partner are planning a Collaborative Online International Learning course for the summer to encourage learning and exchange among their students.

“For over 75 years, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants — chosen for their academic merit and leadership qualities — with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to challenges facing our communities and our world,” according to the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

Many Fulbright alumni have won awards such as the Pulitzer Prize, Nobel Prize, and the MacArthur Fellowship for their research abroad. Applications for the 2024-2025 academic year are not yet open.

