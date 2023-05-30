UW student work celebrated at the annual Undergraduate Research Symposium

On Friday, May 19, the annual Undergraduate Research Symposium took place in Mary Gates Hall. The all-day event showcased student research in all disciplines through poster, oral, performance arts, and visual arts presentations.

Around 1,000 students from UW’s three campuses, as well as 77 students from 12 local partner institutions, participated in the event. The symposium serves as a celebration and networking opportunity for undergraduate students to present the research they have been working on with their mentors.

“The mission is to draw out research that is happening in every corner of campus,” Sophie Pierszalowski, director of the Undergraduate Research Program, said.

Any student who is involved in research is eligible to present at the symposium, regardless of class standing, discipline, or stage of research. In order to get a spot, students simply have to get approval from their mentor and submit an abstract of their research. The Undergraduate Research Program, which puts on the event, reviews the applications and provides feedback, to ensure students are showcasing their best work.

While students can decide the way in which they will present their research, the majority of participants present their findings with a poster that they stand next to, answer questions, and explain their findings. There is also an opportunity to deliver a 10-minute oral or performance art presentation. Participants can also choose to present their art forms developed as part of the research process which can include paintings, drawing, prints, and sculptures.

The symposium opens doors for networking opportunities and further mentorship as the majority of the event’s visitors include research mentors, professors, other students, and UW regents.

“Getting involved in research situated me in a smaller community of people that I knew were looking out for me with support for me and my learning,” Pierszalowski said. “We hear students all the time say that engaging in research helps their classroom learning really come to life.”

For those interested in getting involved in research, Pierszalowski advises attending Undergraduate Research Program info sessions and scheduling one-on-one advising appointments through their office.

First-year student Kate DiNucci, presented her research at the symposium on infant brain injury in low- and middle-income countries. DiNucci’s research is done through UW’s Neonatal Neuroscience Laboratory.

“I was so lucky to find such a perfect lab in my first year [that focused] on exactly my desired professional disciplines, and my mentors have been nothing but supportive,” DiNucci said. “It was my mentors who encouraged me to participate in the symposium and work on a meaningful project that I could get excited about.”

All abstracts from participants in the symposium can be found online.

