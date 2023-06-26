UW switches from Coca Cola to PepsiCo

UW is set to begin a 10-year partnership with PepsiCo on July 1. The June 13 announcement marks the end of a long-standing relationship between UW and Coca Cola and marks UW’s second major partnership change in recent years, following the 2018 deal with Adidas which ended the university’s 20-year relationship with Nike.

PepsiCo products will be sold at UW’s stadiums, medical centers, and three main campuses. Brands owned by PepsiCo include Gatorade, Doritos, Aquafina, and Mountain Dew, among others. The deal is approximated to be worth more than $24 million.

“PepsiCo [is] excited and honored for the opportunity to partner with the University of Washington as their exclusive beverage provider,” Shay Hobby, senior vice president of Commercial, PepsiCo Beverages North America – West Division, said. “Through this partnership, we are committed to making a positive impact on the Husky student experience and community. We are grateful for UW’s collaboration and excited to share this news with our passionate Pepsi teammates who live in that community.”

In the bidding process, PepsiCo was unanimously selected by a committee which had representatives from each UW campus, UW Medicine, and UW Athletics. The deal was also endorsed by UW’s diversity officer and vice president of the Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity, vice president for student life, executive director of HFS, director of Athletics, and other leaders.

“We’re very pleased to welcome PepsiCo as a partner and sponsor,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said. “Their commitment to supporting core UW values — the Husky Experience; diversity, equity and inclusion; and sustainability — will expand our capacity to provide a world-class education for students and increase access to the UW.”

PepsiCo has committed to offering scholarships and exposure to internship and career opportunities. Additionally, they plan to provide UW athletes access to sports nutrition specialists, and offer support to the UW Food Pantry. When committing to sustainability, PepsiCo stated they are “minimizing water use, moving to renewable fuels and reducing single-use packaging, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.”

Reach News Editor Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

