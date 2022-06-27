UWPD holds candidate talks in search for permanent chief

After three years without a permanent chief of police, University of Washington Police Department (UWPD) has narrowed down the search to two candidates. The hiring committee hosted James Miyashiro and Matthew Davis for campus visits and presentations June 21 and 23, respectively.

Miyashiro currently serves as assistant vice president for public safety at the University of San Diego. He has previously served as the chief of police for the Riverside college district, which encompassed several community colleges, and the Santa Ana Unified School District police department, both located in Southern California.

“[This is] a profession I’ve always been passionate about,” Miyashiro said. “Every morning I get to wake up and do something I like.”

Miyashiro highlighted the importance of a police unit’s culture both internally and externally. Tensions between UWPD and UW community members, including both students and residents of the U-District, have led to increasing calls for non-police-run alternative emergency services to be created.

“My vision of safety includes working with community leaders,” Miyashiro said. “We need to constantly instill our vision in the police force… [of a] culture of care.”

Davis has been the first deputy director of the Illinois State Police force since 2019, serving as the agency's highest ranking sworn officer. Prior to this, Davis worked as an investigator for the Illinois State Police in the metropolitan St. Louis region for eight years, among other positions.

“I feel I can bring an expertise in problem identification and mitigation,” Davis said. “I have a desire to focus on public safety issues in urban communities… My goal is to make UWPD the national model for university public safety in an urban environment.”

When asked about the “defund the police” movement in the wake of civil unrest after the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, both Miyashiro and Davis highlighted the importance of community outreach.

“If we’re going to cut money from the police, we need to make sure it’s going to other resources for the community,” Miyashiro said.

Davis also expounded the need for gaining the trust of the UW community as chief of its police force. The candidate mentioned the Peelian principles of policing, which follow the philosophy of policing through consent of the public.

“Police govern by consent and gain consent through trust,” Davis said. “Trust is fragile and must be tended like a garden.”

Several of the core Peelian principles revolve around public support and buy-in. The philosophy emphasizes the need for transparency, integrity, and accountability from police when interacting with the communities they protect.

“We’re only as good as our last interaction with the public,” Davis said. “Trust has to be built with engaging with the community in meaningful ways… [including] creating an open dialogue about how to improve.”

The next public step in the search process will be the official announcement of the next UWPD chief. Craig Wilson currently serves as interim UWPD chief. The search committee is co-chaired by assistant vice president for labor relations Banks Evans and sociology professor Alexes Harris.

