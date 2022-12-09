UWPD safety tips in wake of increased crime around campus

Since 2021, crime at UW has increased by 9.81%, as of Nov. 27. This includes multiple gun-related incidents in less than 48 hours around the Ave at the start of fall quarter, leaving one dead and six injured.

Motor vehicle theft, shoplifting, and trespassing have all seen an increase when compared to last year. There have been 66 incidents of motor vehicle theft, while last year saw 28, and there have been 31 reports of shoplifting as opposed to last year’s 13. In addition, there have been 102 reports of trespassing, marking a jump up from 2021’s total of 84.

UWPD lieutenant Doug Schulz said that property crimes are one of the biggest concerns for the department at the moment. Crime at night as the season shifts into winter will also be an area of focus moving ahead into the new quarter.

“Remember that drivers may have a harder time seeing you at night, so wear reflective or light colored clothing,” Schulz said.

Schulz encouraged students to be more aware of their surroundings, especially since hours of darkness come faster in the winter.

“When out at night walking and you have your cell phone out, making long phone calls, individuals will see that you have a phone on you and may attempt to steal it,” Schulz said. “If anyone threatens you or displays a weapon and demands your property, hand it over and then call the police as quickly as possible with information on a suspect description and direction of travel. Property can be replaced.”

According to Schulz, Savery Hall and the HUB are hotspots of trespassing. To combat trespassing, Shulz suggested that students not allow individuals to “tailgate” them as they enter a residence hall or restricted building without a Husky card.

UWPD uses the Strategic Trend Analysis for Reducing Crime (STARC) approach to address crime in five steps: using data that is timely, accurate, and specific, collaborating with all divisions of the department as well as external partners across campus and the city, waiting to deploy until the problem is understood and partners have been involved, using data to show success as well as challenges, and, once deployed, checking what is working and what needs to be adapted to the situation.

The goal of the STARC approach is to address high-concern events (particularly, violent crimes), community concerns, and high-frequency crimes.

UWPD believes the uptick in vehicle theft comes from open parking lots being an easier target than more secure lots. Due to these target-rich environments, more emphasis will be placed on parking lot patrols, campus safety responder presence, and meeting with maintenance crews going forward.

The cause of property theft comes from not securing items of value. UWPD will continue to educate the UW community on securing all valuables and further action will focus on having campus security and officers check theft hotspots.

“As a result [of in-person classes resuming], we have more bikes, cars, and other personal property items returning to campus as well,” UWPD chief of police Craig Wilson said. “It is important for members of our community to use good safety practices to make sure their property is protected.”

Wilson encouraged students to utilize UWPD’s website for tips on how to protect property from theft and to use the campus safety app, SafeZone, to reach UWPD or emergency services with a tap of the screen. When in contact with either service, it gives responders a pinpoint location of the individual who is signaling for help. Visit your device’s app store to download SafeZone.

For more safety tips, visit the UWPD’s website.

