Victim stabbed in possible machete attack on Greek Row

During the evening hours of April 4, an altercation near the corner of 45th Street and 19th Avenue left a victim stabbed. While the crime was contained, community members were encouraged to avoid the area for the night.

The weapon, reportedly a machete, was collected from a yard near the scene of the crime by police. SPD officers apprehended the suspect and took him into custody. Police officials have stated there is no ongoing threat posed to the community.

The victim, who is not associated with UW, was transported to Harborview Medical Center after being triaged at the scene of the crime.

