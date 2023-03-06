Washington state lawmakers are working on making Lunar New Year a paid holiday

Lunar New Year could become the newest addition to Washington state’s list of paid legal holidays and UW’s list of days off in winter quarter. Currently sitting in committee, House Bill 1516 (HB 1516), would make Washington the first state in the nation to declare Lunar New Year a paid legal holiday.

The most important holiday in Chinese tradition and widely celebrated in most East Asian countries, Lunar New Year has a very large symbolic and economic significance throughout the world. The 15-day celebration symbolizes the beginning of spring and the new year in the lunar calendar.

This change would provide time for UW students to celebrate with their families and participate in the many traditions associated with the holiday. According to the HB 1516 house bill report, “Among other traditions, people give offerings to ancestors and deities, often in the form of food and money, and hang red lanterns to welcome health, wealth, and good fortune in the new year.”

Washington state has the third highest Asian and part-Asian population in the nation at 12.2% as of 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Further, 23.9% of UW’s undergraduate enrollment is Asian, as of the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, according to the UW Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity. This change could be a large step in inclusivity for Washington state.

“I like the sentimental feeling that the Washington Legislature is acknowledging Asian culture and the holidays that we celebrate,” Nancy Le, political intern for ASUW’s Asian Student Commission, said.

While UW students currently have the option to submit a religious accommodations request without any proof of religious affiliation for holidays such as Lunar New Year, this does not take into account travel days to visit family. While this new holiday would not impact travel accommodations, students would not need to submit a request.

According to the bill, Lunar New Year is observed on the day of the second new moon following the winter solstice. Therefore, the state holiday would fall on this day, unless it falls on a Saturday or Sunday, in which it would fall on the Friday before or Monday after, respectively. While the precise date moves year to year, it always falls sometime in January or February.

University registrar and chief officer of enrollment information services Helen Garrett explained that UW automatically follows the state holiday calendar, meaning if this bill is passed, it would immediately become a day off from instruction. The Washington Legislature consults UW administration with changes like these through UW’s Office of External Affairs.

As winter quarter is already the shortest quarter of the school year, another day off from instruction could potentially disrupt professors’ teaching schedules.

“We will find a way to accommodate it,” Garrett said. “It is my job to make sure it is built into the academic calendar … [and] to ensure students know what is going on.”

Despite the potential disruption in scheduling, this bill would set a precedent for other states to follow Washington’s lead as well as inspire cultural groups to petition for state paid holidays for other significant holidays.

So far, the bill has received large support from lawmakers. If it passes, HB 1516 would be a significant step toward reaffirming Chinese and East Asian cultures and welcoming the tradition into the broader UW community.

