‘We don’t just produce social workers, we produce leaders’

Michael Spencer has been named the next dean of the UW School of Social Work, making him the first Native Hawaiian to hold any dean position at UW.

Spencer succeeds Edwina Uehara, who held the post for the past 17 years. During Uehara’s time as dean, the UW School of Social Work became the number two graduate school for social work in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 report.

Spencer received his doctorate in social welfare from UW in 1996 and went on to become a professor and associate dean at the University of Michigan, before returning to UW in 2018.

During his 22 years at the University of Michigan, Spencer conducted community-based, participatory research in health and wellness in the Black and Latino communities of Detroit. He also returned to the state of Hawaii to research health equity and accessibility within his own community of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

Prior to accepting the position of interim dean of the School of Social Work, Spencer served as the director of Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Oceanic Affairs at the Indigenous Wellness Research Institute, a UW-backed research center.

Social work immediately appealed to Spencer after completing his undergraduate degree because the value of social justice is not only important in the field, he felt, but also inherent and necessary.

“For myself, especially as a Native Hawaiian person living in Seattle and working at a predominantly white institution, it’s in my face everyday,” Spencer said. “I am happy that my work is such that I am constantly trying to alleviate these things that I see all the time, and because I can see it, I’m in a good position to potentially stop it as well.”

This emphasis on social justice is something that Spencer hopes to bring to the School of Social Work during his time as dean.

“One of the things I want to do is put social justice back into the school, not that it ever left,” Spencer said. “I want to uplift social justice values and do a better job of producing critical thinkers, people who can not only diagnose when power differentials are out of sorts, but people who actually have the skills to make the changes that are necessary.”

With this revitalized focus on social equity, Spencer hopes that the school will not only continue to provide students with the tools to become great social workers, but also develop the confidence and experience needed to take up the mantle of change.

“We don’t just produce social workers, we produce leaders,” Spencer said. “One of the things that I want to impress on our students is that, as a Husky, you are someone who potentially in the future will be leading this field.”

Spencer believes that this dual focus on leadership and social justice will allow students to go beyond the individual level of work and examine the larger systems of power in order to enact change.

Spencer also hopes to reestablish the feeling of community within the school that has been partly lost due to the pandemic. To Spencer, things as simple as running into faculty in the hallway or chatting with students before class are crucial aspects of building connectivity in a field, like social work, that is primarily community based.

“For me, those are the moments I love my job the most,” Spencer said.

Rebuilding community in our new hybrid world is a common goal across administrators and faculty at UW alike.

“I feel tremendously humbled and grateful that the school decided to stay with somebody they already knew [for the dean position],” Spencer said. “It makes me feel very excited and like I have a lot of support to implement the kinds of critical growth that the school is in the position to make.”

Spencer officially begins his term as dean July 1.

Reach reporter Alexa Meyer at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alexa-lindsay56

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.