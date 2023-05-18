‘We don’t really have many tools to screen for this’

Over 100 million people have liver disease, a medical condition that can eventually cause cirrhosis, a deadly scarring of the liver that prevents the organ from doing its job. Despite its severity, only 4.5 million have been diagnosed with liver disease, according to the American Liver Foundation. But, a new study co-led by UW researchers, aims to change that.

Seven out of 10 people who suffer from liver disease will develop hepatic encephalopathy. When someone has hepatic encephalopathy, cirrhosis has damaged the liver so much that it can no longer function properly. Since one of the liver’s jobs is to filter toxins from the blood by converting them into waste products that the body can safely process, cirrhosis wreaks havoc on the rest of the body, including the brain. When this happens, the brain’s optic nerve is unable to function properly, leading to brain fog along with other neurological symptoms.

This is where researchers at UW Medicine, the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, and Human Centered Design & Engineering come in. They created Beacon, a small, portable device that, when used with an app, allows patients to test themselves for hepatic encephalopathy. Beacon works by measuring the critical flicker frequency (CFF) threshold, which is the frequency at which someone cannot tell when a light is flickering or not.

The CFF threshold is measured by using a light that at first starts to flicker quickly, but then gradually slows down. Someone who has hepatic encephalopathy cannot see the light begin to flicker faster, as their brain is not functioning optimally.

Published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, the study took 153 participants with liver disease, of which 108 had cirrhosis. The study found that not only could participants administer the test to themselves, but also that the results showed correlation with another CFF testing machine.

In the future, the study’s findings could revolutionize the way that cirrhosis is diagnosed by allowing patients to test themselves for hepatic encephalopathy. Currently, testing patients for hepatic encephalopathy with Lafayette Flicker Fusion System is a complex and expensive process.

“One of the challenges, one of the unmet needs for this condition is that we don't do a very good job and we don't really have many tools to screen for this condition at home,” Dr. Philip Vutien, one of the study’s lead authors and a gastroenterology professor at the UW School of Medicine, said.

Hepatic encephalopathy is not the only disease that Beacon could diagnose, since there are other diseases that affect the optic nerve, such as dementia. Although more trials are still needed and Beacon will not be available in the United States for some time, the results of this study are promising.

Reach contributing writer Shreya Chandra at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @Shreya_skc

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.