‘We support science and a right to choose’

On June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, thus eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. Since then, the issue of abortion has been left up to individual states. As more than half of abortions are medication abortions, there has been a recent push to limit or restrict access to mifepristone across the nation.

Mifepristone, when combined with misoprostol, is used to terminate a pregnancy up to ten weeks in the gestational period by blocking the hormone progesterone, which is necessary to continue a pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved mifepristone in September 2000 for termination of pregnancy through the seventh week of gestation and extended approval to ten weeks in 2016.

Despite the FDA’s long-standing approval and a lack of subsequent research suggesting that it is unsafe and ineffective for indicated use, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that the FDA improperly approved mifepristone and issued a nationwide injunction pausing the FDA’s approval.

“The Court does not second-guess FDA’s decision-making lightly,” Kacsmaryk wrote in his opinion. “But here, FDA acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns — in violation of its statutory duty — based on plainly unsound reasoning and studies that did not support its conclusions.”

In a competing ruling, Washington-based U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice ruled that mifepristone was safe and effective. His ruling ordered the FDA to preserve the status quo, retaining access to mifepristone in 17 states and Washington D.C.

President Joe Biden criticized the Texas ruling, stating that the decision is “another unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women and putting their health at risk.”

On April 21 the Supreme Court blocked lower court decisions banning or limiting the FDA-approved use of mifepristone.

“I continue to stand by FDA’s evidence-based approval of mifepristone, and my Administration will continue to defend FDA’s independent, expert authority to review, approve, and regulate a wide range of prescription drugs,” Biden said in a statement after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is currently hearing the case, and oral arguments are scheduled for May 17. It is predicted that the case will likely end up back at the Supreme Court.

“Our state has made it clear that we support science and a right to choose and as an RSO, we will continue to hold the state and school accountable for providing safe and effective abortion access,” vice president of Huskies for Reproductive Freedom Madeline Ellis, said. “Hall Health currently doesn’t provide medication abortions which makes it significantly harder for students to get the health care they need. As an organization, we urge UW to put actions behind their words of support and make choice accessible to its students and community.”

Planned Parenthood health centers often offer abortion pills, along with some private doctors, gynecologists, family planning clinics, and abortion clinics. In addition, some states allow for telehealth visits to receive abortion pills via mail. Abortionfinder.org is a directory of trusted and verified abortion service providers and assistance resources.

