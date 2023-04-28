‘We want to improve both working and learning conditions’

On April 24, chapter 4121 of the United Auto Workers (UAW), consisting of graduate and undergraduate research assistants, teaching assistants, staff assistants, readers, graders, tutors, postdoctorates, and research scientists, held a rally inside Mary Gates Hall as contract negotiations remain ongoing with UW.

UAW 4121 has been on campus for almost 20 years, with their first collective bargaining agreement ratified in 2004. According to the organizations advertising for the event, union members are calling for an annual salary of $72,000 for postdocs and a 30% raise for other members to ensure living wages, the end of unfair labor practices, and hope for immediate action from UW administration.

Salaries for postdocs depend on years of experience. According to the statistics department’s postdoctoral scholar experience-based salary scale, a first-year postdoc will have an annual salary of $53,760. In a city where the cost of living is 50% higher than the national average, this can lead to complications.

“The postdoc salary that was last negotiated was heavily based around the [National Institute of Health’s] guidelines,” Patricia Wu, research scientist and bargaining committee member, said. “That is a national recommendation for postdocs. The issue is that the cost of living in Seattle is much higher than a lot of the parts of the U.S.”

Luci Baker, a member of the bargaining committee and postdoc in the mechanical engineering department, pointed out that these issues are not unique to the UW community.

“Postdocs and research scientists interact with undergrads in a lot of ways, especially through teaching,” Baker said. “Undergrads and grad students can help by signing a solidarity pledge and talking to other people about these issues.”

Wu also emphasized that the union’s fight is not limited to improving only their conditions.

“The academic student employee unit at UW covers both graduate and undergraduate students who are student employees,” Wu said. “It is not like undergrads are left out of the system. We want to make sure that everyone who works at UW is treated fairly. We want to improve both working and learning conditions through all of these union contracts that we are bargaining around.”

Several unions have sought to ratify contracts with the university this academic year, with the UW library and press staff union, represented by Service Employees International Union 925, being a notable example.

Wu and Baker stated that negotiations for postdocs have been ongoing for about six months. For research scientists, the process has been significantly longer. According to Wu, research scientists turned in their authorization cards as early as December 2021.

“If [UW administration] had acknowledged us as a union then [in late 2021], we would probably be done with bargaining by this point,” Wu said. “Due to the delay tactics that UW has used on our unit, it has dragged out the process so that we are still bargaining well over a year after we have been recognized as a union.”

Wu commented on how a similar pattern was seen in the negotiations with the library union.

“These delay tactics that the university uses prevents us from getting the improvements, wages, and protections that the workers need here at UW,” Wu said.

Reach reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.