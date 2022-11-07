‘We've got this amazing resource that we want to share’

Standing in the Desert Room of the newly built UW Biology Greenhouse, professor and chair of the UW department of biology David Perkel proudly presented the display of cacti and succulents that line the room.

“If you sit here, it feels like the building is alive,” Perkel said. Indeed, walking amongst the aisles of over 6,000 specimens from around the world, brushing past a blooming orchid or an ancient fern, the new facility is living in its own right.

After committing to a new biology building in 2010, years of planning, relocation, and construction have culminated in the newly constructed greenhouse, and its doors are almost ready to open again. Taking the place of the old Botany Greenhouse, demolished in 2016, the new structure is located within the Life Sciences Building and, starting Dec. 1, will be open to the public on Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Though not all the work at the greenhouse is specifically focused on climate change, Perkel said it is present throughout every room. Specimens that already are or could become threatened by the effects of climate change are housed there, and students and scientists study how plants might respond to changing water availability or CO2 levels.

The greenhouse rooms are carefully designed to maintain certain conditions, in part for scientific discovery; some of the chambers have controlled agricultural environments, something greenhouse manager Katie Sadler described as “the way of the future.” The exhibition rooms are also controlled to mimic certain climates.

One such room is the “Tree of Life” exhibit, described by Sadler as, “an evolutionary walk through the room that portrays the development of land plants.” The room is a story of progress, starting from chara, a type of algae, all the way to ginkgo trees and specimens of economically important plants like Cavendish bananas, ghost peppers, bamboo, and cotton.

The food-related plants on exhibition aren’t necessarily cultivated for production, though, but as more of an educational effort

“What did an early wild pepper plant look like before it was bred for pungency, or color, or size of a bell pepper?” Perkel said. “[We’re curious about] things like that.”

A study done at the University of Exeter agrees, asserting that by spending at least two hours a week in nature, people are more likely to report physical and mental well-being.

“There's increasingly a recognition that exposure to nature can have impact on human well-being,” Perkel said. “Not only being in a brightly lit area on a dark winter day, but also just being exposed to the nature.”

As part of the department of biology, the greenhouse is an important education center on campus for students in the life sciences field.

“We are one of the largest majors on campus; all biology majors are exposed to plant biology,” Perkel said. “The greenhouse supports that by having a large collection of diverse plants to help students learn about plant evolution.”

Community outreach and collaboration is another main mission of the facility — they host K-12 tours, share specimens with other institutions, and function as something of a repository for endangered plants. One of the greenhouse’s specialties is ancient plants, some that were on earth “during the time of the dinosaurs,” Sadler said. “Many of them haven’t changed over millions of years.”

Whether you’re a biology student, a plant lover, or simply want to explore what campus has to offer, Perkel says the greenhouse welcomes anyone from the community to visit during the public hours, and even volunteer.

“We serve the people of Washington State, especially our students, and we've got this amazing resource that we want to share,” Perkel said.

Reach contributing writer Evelyn Archibald at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @evearch_

